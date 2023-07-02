GREENVILLE — Despite some grey skies Saturday afternoon, the Greenville Freedom Festival returned for its second year over the weekend.
Whether it was a skydive courtesy of Skydive Pennsylvania, food trucks, refreshments, or children’s activities, the event offered something for visitors of all ages while recognizing the area’s veterans, said Chad Bromley, one of the event organizers and a Marine Corps veteran.
The festival started last year as a collaborative effort between Chad, his wife Jackie Bromley, Lisa Peterson and Bill Knauff.
Attendance at this year’s event seemed to start off slow, possibly due to factors such as the ominous weather or the concurrent car show in downtown Greenville, but Bromley said he expected more visitors would come by throughout the day, based on the popularity of last year’s event.
“This area’s usually pretty supportive of veterans,” Bromley said. “I’m not sure what the exact number is, but I think Mercer County has the most vets per capita in Pennsylvania, so we have a lot of local connections here.”
There were also several bands who performed throughout the day, including the band Epic which opened for the nationally-recognized Stone Senate from Nashville, Tenn.
Eventually, the musical performances and the festival culminated in a fireworks display, courtesy of Pyrotecnico of New Castle, Bromley said.
Among Epic’s members was bass player Todd Kilgore, an Army veteran who said he was disappointed to see the relatively low turnout Saturday, and hoped to see more community support in the future.
However, the band members still enjoyed being able to perform for those who were present and had a chance to chat with the members of Stone Senate afterward, Kilgore said.
“They were very down-to-Earth and would talk with whoever was there,” Kilgore said. “And it’s not everyday you get to hang around with a national band.”
Earlier in the day, visitors enjoyed a performance by the members of Sunstar Baton Twirling, which included a routine by the studio’s five-to-eight-year olds and a routine by the studio’s nine-to-15-year olds, studio owner Morgan Bodnar said.
The studio’s members previously performed at last year’s Greenville Freedom Festival, and Bodnar said she thought the event was a “great” way to recognize the area’s veterans.
“I really have to give the organizers props for putting this together, and trying to give veterans more recognition and exposure,” Bodnar said.
