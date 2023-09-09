FARRELL — A local man is dead following a fatal shooting Friday evening, with police still investigating the incident.
Police were dispatched to a reported shooting at 9:13 p.m. Friday outside 1053 Wallis Ave., Farrell.
Upon arrival, officers found JB Ray Brown, 39, of Farrell, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said.
Brown was taken from the scene by ambulance, and was later pronounced dead at 9:48 p.m. Friday in the emergency department of Sharon Regional Medical Center. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to a release from Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati.
An autopsy has been scheduled for the purpose of collecting additional forensic information and will be performed by Dr. Eric Vey, forensic pathologist of the Erie County Coroner’s Office, the release states.
Acker said police arrested one person early Saturday in connection to the shooting, and charges would be filed against that person and at least one other individual later Saturday.
Multiple other people are expected to be charged as the investigation progresses, Acker said.
Farrell police Chief Charles Rubano said anyone with information should contact Cpl. Detective Joey Brant at 724-983-2720.
