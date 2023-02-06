HERMITAGE — Although Feb. 10, 2019, is the date Emily Spielvogle lost two close friends, she’s using that date as an opportunity to both support the community and keep her friends’ memories alive.
At the time, Emily and her friends Leah Martin, Alexis Myers and Danielle Nelson — all Hickory High School students — were driving to a Young Life religious event at Grove City College, when poor weather conditions caused the students’ vehicle to collide with two semi-trucks on Interstate 80 just west of Mercer.
Emily and Leah survived and endured a lengthy recovery, but their friends Alexis, 16, and Danielle, 15, passed away as a result of the accident.
Despite the grief their deaths caused, Emily remembers how the community – from different school districts to local organizations – came together to console those who knew Alexis and Danielle, as well as supporting her and Leah during their recovery.
“All of the support from the community was amazing, and I think it definitely made the entire community stronger,” Emily said.
Since the accident, Emily, now a sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh, and Leah, a junior at Grove City College, have turned the date into 210 Acts of Kindness — a chance for them to give back to the community that supported them, with the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter being recognized this year with a donation drive.
In previous years, 210 Acts of Kindness has performed acts such as donating money to homeless shelters in the Pittsburgh area and to local organizations, including Joshua’s Haven, the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County and Aware Inc., said Emily’s mother, Teresa Spielvogle.
When choosing this year’s recipient, Teresa said she saw a post on the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter’s Facebook page asking for donations while recognizing some new dogs in the shelter’s care.
Items the shelter staff need include Purina Dog Chow, blankets, sheets, cleaning supplies, non-clumping cat litter, and gift cards for Amazon, Pet Supplies Plus, or Petco, where the shelter staff buys most of their supplies, Teresa said.
To contribute to the drive, contact Teresa bvia email at tspiel@roarrunner.com.
Emily can also be contacted at “@em.spielvogle,” or by email at spielvo@gmail.com.
Fette Veterinary Clinic at 2945 Highland Road, Hermitage, is also serving as a drop-off location for the drive, Teresa said.
Emily said she hopes to gather at least 210 items, with the last day to collect supplies Feb. 10, this Friday. Teresa will deliver the collected supplies on Saturday, but any last-minute donations will still be collected and delivered to the shelter.
For the Spielvogle family, who own a puppy named Maggie and a cat named Chloe, the mission to support the animal shelter is an important one, since Emily said the shelter staff deal with a shortage of supplies and space while trying to connect the animals with families to take home.
It’s also a chance to honor the memories of Danielle and Alexis, Emily said.
“Danielle and Lexi loved cats and dogs,” Emily said. “They were the sweetest girls, and I think they would have loved to have been a part of this.”
