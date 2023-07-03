GREENVILLE — When visitors stopped by the Greenville Dairy Queen Friday evening, they were greeted by a couple rows of colorful dune buggies — with children encouraged to pick out their favorite buggy.
As families browsed the different buggies, the vehicles’ owners, often wearing matching shirts, sometimes called out “you don’t want that one!” or “you can’t pick green buggies.”
That atmosphere of friendly competition and shared interest is what made the club more than a group of hobbyists, said Sherry Hogenmiller, a Greenville resident and one of the club’s founders.
“It really is like a family,” Hogenmiller said.
This is the seventh year for the club, known as B.O.T.H., or Buggies On The Hill — named for how the group of friends originally met at the Hogenmillers’ residence, located on a hill.
The group started with Sherry and her husband Ken, as well as some friends including John Parker of Sylvania, Ohio, and Lorri Trowbridge, of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, who met about 10 years ago while attending dune buggy gatherings in the Outer Banks, N.C.
The group of friends continued to expand over the years, and now includes about 20 members from multiple American states and Canada, Sherry said.
“It really is addicting,” Sherry said. “When I introduced my husband to dune buggies, he said he wasn’t getting one. Now, he’s working on his fourth buggy.”
The Hempfield Township Volunteer Fire Department was also present for the gathering Friday evening, giving visitors a chance to meet some of the department’s members and see a couple of vehicles up close.
Aside from the club’s shared interest in dune buggies, Hogenmiller said the group tries to support local businesses whenever possible, such as restaurants and hotels, as well as local first responders.
For this year’s gathering, the club made stops to Pap Pap’s Smokehouse and the Greenville Dairy Queen for the fire department’s fundraiser on Friday.
Then on Saturday, the club visited Mama Jane’s restaurant outside Greenville, traveled on some country roads to Cobblehaus at the Falls for a glass blowing demonstration, and then had dinner at Timber Creek in Grove City. Eventually the group made its way back to the Hogenmillers’ residence.
In previous years, the club has visited other locations including the Linesville Spillway and the Avenue of 444 Flags in Hermitage, but last year proved the club members’ bonds went beyond their shared interest.
At the time, Sherry said she was battling breast cancer and was feeling unwell due to the chemotherapy. Fearing she couldn’t host the event, Sherry called her friends about possibly cancelling 2022’s gathering.
Instead, her friends said “don’t worry, we’ll take care of everything” and arrived at the Hogenmillers’ home with plenty of food and dune buggies — giving Sherry some cheer and support when she needed it.
“They were wonderful. It was so awesome what they did,” Sherry said of the club’s members.
