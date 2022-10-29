SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — What was once “diamonds by the waterfall” is now a spot for beer, cheer, cozy fires, art and the breathtaking view already familiar to many.
“People are just excited as all get out,” said Chuck Gerbe, co-owner of Cobblehaus Brewing Company.
The Coraopolis-based brewery held its grand opening on Friday at its second location, 1015 Leesburg Station Road in Springfield Township, a brewpub that overlooks Leesburg Falls.
The building itself features cobblestones, and “haus” is German for “house.” Cobblehaus specializes in German and Belgian brews.
The 7-acre property just off state Route 19 near the villeage of Leesburg previously housed Bruno Fine Jewelers. Owner Larry Bruno has downsized to a smaller space in the township, and he’s been a big help with getting the brewpub settled, Gerbe said.
As Gerbe and his crew prepared for a soft opening on Thursday afternoon, he talked about how it felt like he and his business partners found something really special for their brewery.
The two other partners are Scott Mills, brewmaster, and Vince Schiappa, assistant brewer. Gerbe, who also works in the industrial machinery sector, and he and his wife Bernadette own the property and lease it to Cobblehaus.
They had been on a lookout for a new location when they heard the property was sale. It was an easy decision.
“Once we saw it, we said ‘yeah,’” Gerbe said.
Cobblehaus has maintained the atmosphere that Bruno set — simple decor and furnishings that allow the waterfall and surrounding wooded paths to be the star of the show.
And a fun fact Gerbe discovered: his architect, Brett Ligo of Ligo Architects in Slippery Rock, is the son of Lee Ligo, who designed the building for Bruno.
Inside, there’s table and bar seating, 15 beers on tap plus brews to go, easy chairs around the fireplace, historical information about the property and several of Bruno’s glass-top jewelry cases — all bathed in natural light from the large windows.
The cases are filled with colorful pieces of glass artwork created and sold by Mrs. Gerbe of Gerbe Glass.
She is the resident flamework glass artist. The beer tap handles behind the bar are made out of her glass work, some of which is also displayed outside.
Cobblehaus hosts food trucks, which works out well because patrons really enjoy spending time outside, Gerbe said.
The waterfall and surrounding paths and trails have been popular spots for years. When Bruno’s was in operation, some couples would get engaged at the waterfall after buying a ring from the jeweler.
Jakeb Peoples, owner of Jakeb’s Outdoor Services, cleaned up and built multiple paths and trails throughout the property.
He found a lot of iron ore and shale from the iron furnace, but nothing as exciting as the furnace itself.
One of those paths leads down to the waterfall, where folks can have an up-close look while enjoying a beer, yard games, one of several fire pits and live music.
“We encourage that,” Gerbe said.
That spot is surrounded by string lights hanging from the trees, and it’s also a history lesson that’s mentioned on Cobblehaus promotional materials.
When Bruno excavated the property years ago, he uncovered an old iron furnace that operated from about 1835 to 1875.
Some of the remains of the Seth and Hill Iron Furnace are still there along with a house that used to be the home of the iron master.
The house needs some work but has interesting features and might become a rental property someday, Gerbe said.
He’s excited for the future of Cobblehaus and has had great feedback so far. They’ve already hosted residents who live nearby, mug club members and members of the hospitality industry.
“They were happy to see the property developed,” he said.
Beth Black, executive director of the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce, visited with her husband Jeff.
“It’s just so beautiful,” Mrs. Black said.
She is glad that the falls can be appreciated in a new way and said the transition from jewelry store to brewery has been fun to watch.
The inside is just as lovely as the outside, and the outdoor areas provide a nice marriage of natural resources and a business, she said.
So what’s on tap? Cobblehaus has a total of 75 brews with new ones always in the works.
Current offerings at the falls include the Festhaus pale lager, Half Blood Moon blood orange IPA, Black Bear black IPA and Lucky Barrel, a bourbon-barrel aged tripel.
They also serve products from other local distilleries and breweries. Mrs. Gerbe plans to do glass art demonstrations, and they hope to host other artisans.
Bar Manager Kara Emerson has been busy lining up food trucks and community outreach events, like hosting a local pet rescue.
And be on the lookout for Cobblehaus at Nancy’s Hair Loft as part of the Grove City Wine Walk set for Nov. 5 in downtown Grove City.
They will not be serving beer, but attendees can learn more about the brewery.
In the meantime, the Gerbe family will be celebrating more than just the brewery’s grand opening.
They recently welcomed their first grandchild, August, and met him for the first time Thursday morning.
The proud grandparents, who have moved to Liberty Township, were all smiles as Gerbe headed up the hill to the main road to place the “Open” sign at the driveway entrance.
Cobblehaus Brewing Company, 1015 Leesburg Station Road, Springfield Township, is open 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 3 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. More info: Visit cobblehaus.com or the brewery’s Facebook page, or call 412-398-9968.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.