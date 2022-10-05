The times we're living in should come as no surprise to those who read scripture. There days are known as the "birthing pains" that Matthew 24 talks about. Jesus says, "You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it you're not alarmed. Such things must happen but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines in various places. These are the beginning of birth pains. Then you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death and you will be hated by all nations because of Me. At that time, many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other."
Jesus also warns of false prophets that appear to deceive many. With the moral and spiritual breakdown in the world and fear of the truth, people will run to different Gospels just so they can feel a false sense of security. To hear what their itchy ears want to hear, and to listen to false leaders who are guiding them straight to Hell. A real church leader is not in it for the money or recognition. They're in it to lead souls to Christ, to equip them for ministry, not to judge but to guide. They are not to take advantage but to support, seek justice, love mercy and walk humbly with our God. (Micah 6:8)
2 Timothy 3 tells us of leaders who will be lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of Godliness but denying its power. These are the kind who worm their way into homes and gain control of gullible women who are loaded down with sin and are swayed by all kinds of evil desires. This is how we can recognize the spirit of God. Every spirit that acknowledges that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God. But every spirit that doesn't acknowledge Jesus Christ is not from God. (1 John 4:2-3)
Stay true to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. For in judgement everyone will be judged. You want to hear, "Well done good and faithful servant," and not, "Away from Me, I never knew you."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.