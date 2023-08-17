SHARON – Sprawling tents behind the Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant in downtown Sharon were filled with food and entertainment Thursday evening for the Meszaros Charitable Foundation’s seventh annual FUNd Feast.
This year's festivities took on a Bavarian theme and included a polka band, a nod to the popular Bavarian Fun Fest that once took place on the same spot for decades.
Proceeds from the FUNd Feast support a wide variety of local charities.
