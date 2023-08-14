SHARON - Break out the lederhosen, the FUNd Feast is returning.
The Meszaros Charitable Foundation’s seventh annual fundraiser will be held Thursday at Quaker Steak & Lube’s downtown Sharon complex.
“We’re back to having a more traditional Bavarian-style event,’’ Brian Wallace, the foundation’s chairman said.
The event opens at 5 p.m., with gobs of food — such as strudel, wings and paella — available.
“I promise you, there’s no way anyone is going to leave hungry,’’ Wallace said.
Live music from The Zolkas, a Polka band, will be on hand.
Items to be auctioned off during the evening include a helmet autographed by Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Kenny Pickett, tickets to Aerosmith’s farewell concert tour and Lainey Wilson concert tickets with both shows held separately in Pittsburgh.
There’s more going on here than just food and music. Proceeds from the event go to local charities.
And the foundation is a backer of “Moe’s Way.’’
This new walkway along the Shenango River honors the late local entrepreneur Gary “Moe” Meszaros, who co-founded The Lube restaurant chain. Meszaros died in 2015.
The walkway’s first phase, which runs along the Shenango River at the Lube’s restaurant and heads south along its parking lot, opened last year.
Under the master plan, Moe’s Walkway will follow the river downstream to Budd Street and upstream to the Silver Street Bridge. From there, plans are to connect it to bike trails going north and south.
Sharon secured a $175,000 state grant through the Greenways Trails and Recreation Program for the first section.
“The city has been a huge supporter of everything we’ve done,’’ Wallace said.
Plans are being developed for the second phase. A timetable isn’t ready yet as drawings are still to be completed and planners are awaiting approval from governmental agencies.
The foundation also supports a wide variety of local charities such as the Salvation Army, Prince of Peace, and Sharon School District’s robotic team, Wallace noted.
“This is about giving credit for Gary’s favorite things in a fun way,’’ he said. “He always use to say, ‘What’s more fun than having fun.’ ’’
Tickets: $90. moesfund.org
