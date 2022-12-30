WEST MIDDLESEX – Although summer is half a year away, time is running short for officials to work out funding for the Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool this year.
In 2022, Lackawannock Township, Shenango Township and West Middlesex — which own the pool, located in West Middlesex — each paid about $3,500 toward operations, for a total of about $10,500.
Officials with the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments, which administers the pool, approached the three municipalities earlier this year about raising their contributions to about $15,000 each for a total of $45,000. COG officials say that total reflects the true cost of operating the pool.
Officials from the three municipalities expressed their concerns earlier this year toward the sharp increases, and the issue of funding the community pool was again discussed at the COG executive board’s latest meeting on Dec. 21 by COG Executive Director Jill Boozer and Parks and Recreation Director Brian Foster.
“COG doesn’t own the pool, we’re supposed to administer it,” Boozer said.
By late December, Shenango Township’s council had voted to pay the $15,000, Lackawannock Township supervisors voted to pay $3,500 and West Middlesex’s council voted to pay $10,000.
However, West Middlesex council member Bob Lark, who was among those at COG’s December meeting, said the borough could potentially pay more if more funds became available.
Foster said COG raised the prospect of increased contribution from the three communities at a meeting on Oct. 7. Representatives from all three municipalities were invited, but only two people, both from West Middlesex attended.
Lark, one of the West Middlesex representatives, said a lack of participation from the other two municipalities regarding such meetings has been an issue in the past.
The day after that initial meeting, Foster said he went to the municipal offices of both Shenango and Lackawannock townships and presented them with packets of information.
A 1975 agreement between West Middlesex, Shenango Township and Lackawannock Township regarding the pool requires only that discussion of the pool’s funding for the following year be presented by November of the previous year.
The 1975 agreement also states that the three municipalities would equally share costs of operating the pool.
This initial agreement makes no mention of COG, and yet at some point, COG became not only a contributor but provider of the majority of the pool’s funding, Boozer said.
How COG absorbed that cost is unknown, said COG solicitor James Nevant, and Foster said officials at the COG office and the three municipalities’ offices have been unable to find any documents detailing how or when the present funding arrangement came to be.
But while contributions toward the pool by the three municipalities have remained steady, the costs associated with operating the pool have only continued to increase — sometimes more sharply, as was the case with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cost of chlorine in particular doubled during the latest summer season, from a budgeted $3,000 to about $7,500, and the price of other items such as snacks increased as well, Foster said.
Boozer said the COG charges no administrative fee, which would cover the work Foster does throughout the year, as well as IT services, handling money or arranging parties and events at the pool.
One source of funding includes donations through a letter-writing campaign and a pancake breakfast in the spring, which usually raises about $5,000.
However, Foster said this means COG officials must budget using unreliable figures, and funds for unexpected costs are unavailable, leaving COG officials to ask the three member municipalities for additional funds.
Meanwhile, the $10,500 contributed by the three municipalities covers only the lifeguards’ pay, which Foster said will likely need to increase to attract and retain workers.
Boozer said this current funding arrangement is unfair to all of COG’s 32 members, because while residents from throughout Mercer County use the pool in varying percentages, the contributions for all of COG’s shared services are increasingly put toward operating the pool.
According to the pool’s 2022 report, visitors from Lackawannock Township, Shenango Township and West Middlesex comprised 37% of the season’s total attendance.
The remaining 63% included visitors from nearby municipalities such as Sharon and Hermitage, whose visitors each made up about 14%, and attendance from as far as Hubbard, Ohio, with about 4%.
Despite those disparities, more of COG’s general operating budget for all services is put toward the pool regardless of how much each municipality’s residents use the pool, Boozer said.
COG’s transportation services, which includes Mercer County Community Transit and the Shenango Valley Shuttle Service, are covered under a separate budget that is reviewed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration.
Greenville Mayor Paul Hamill said in December that a municipality such as Otter Creek may make up little to none of the pool’s attendance, but see more use out of COG from other services, like a shared bucket truck.
“Our members are supposed to be paying for services that would be more affordable than one municipality taking something on by themselves, but more and more of those funds are going toward the pool,” Boozer said.
Measures to diversify the pool’s contributions beyond just the three member municipalities have been discussed in the past, such as offering increased rates for residents who live outside of West Middlesex, Lackawannock Township and Shenango Township.
However, Foster said implementing such a system would be impractical for multiple reasons, including the need for pool visitors to register their addresses, such as through the use of IDs, and many of the pool’s users are minors.
Another idea would be for the various COG members to contribute to the pool based on their residents’ attendance, and Foster said he has met with municipal managers in the past regarding this potential solution, but without success.
“I’ve tried before and it’s gotten nowhere, so I think the onus needs to be on the three communities who own the pool to make their case to these other communities,” Foster said.
One of the 1975 agreement’s provisions was for a joint recreation committee — comprised of nine people including three representatives from Lackawannock, Shenango and West Middlesex — to over see the pool. That committee fell to the wayside at some point, Boozer said.
Lark said he would be willing to spearhead a new iteration of such a committee, which would include members from the three municipalities. This committee can meet with other COG members about potential funding options for the pool.
COG would be willing to host and attend those meetings for the committee, Boozer said.
Lark said it is important that the community pool be maintained, since it serves residents from the Shenango Valley and elsewhere. Similar community pools in Greenville and Mercer closed in the past and never reopened.
“If that pool closes, it’ll never open again,” Lark said of the West Middlesex pool.
COG officials hope to take some action by their January meeting, although Boozer said the COG executive board can call a special meeting if necessary.
Sooner is better than later. Foster said he usually finishes the pool schedule in January, prompting the first calls by clients to schedule events.
In February, Foster starts securing lifeguards, followed by reviewing dates and passes in March. Then in April, work begins on de-winterizing and preparing the pool to open the first weekend in June.
Pushing back each of those steps could potentially delay opening the pool, Foster said.
Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle said during the Dec. 21 meeting that he supported the pool, which benefits young people throughout the area, as well as the importance of finding a solution soon.
“The preparation to get that pool ready doesn’t start in June, it starts in January,” McGonigle said.
