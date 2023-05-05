SHARON – Joseph Fusco, former property manager for State Towers apartments, refuted tenants’ claims about the building's condition and said he has paperwork to account for every cent of Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) money.

Fusco said when he started at State Towers, 632 E. State St., Sharon, about five years ago, the building had residents who posed security risks. He said he cleaned up the building. He put in a state-of-the-art security system.

“When I first took over, there were motorcycles in there, there were gangs, drugs, they Narcanned people there,” Fusco said. “I got a gun pulled on me. It was bad. Real bad.”

Fusco said he got all the bad people out of the building.

“We started getting all new people in there and all the apartments are really nice when they get in there. Then they destroy them,” Fusco said.

Fusco said he had some very challenging clientele.

“They’re not clean. I fought and fought to get them to clean up. It was just a rough battle,” Fusco said. “You never know how people live. It can be anyone in any profession.”

Fusco said there was a monthly schedule posted for residents when pest control would be coming so they could let them into the apartment. But some residents refused to let the exterminator in, and the problem persisted.

Tenant James Camp described having a problem with his water a few years ago. He did not know what the problem was, but claimed he told Fusco about it several times, and Fusco refused to send a plumber to fix it.

Fusco said that Camp had a water problem that Fusco discovered only because of a huge water bill. He said Camp never told him about it; he had to figure it out on his own. Fusco said when he finally got into Camp’s apartment, he found that Camp had left the water running full force. He said he did not evict Camp because Camp begged him to let him stay.

Fusco said State Towers had financial problems after COVID. He said he had always had tenants paying rent, bringing in about $32,000 a month. The cost to run the building was about $20,000 a month, Fusco said.

Fusco said when ERAP was announced, most tenants stopped paying rent, and he started getting only about $3,000 to $4,000 a month in rent payments. He said the people who are upset and speaking to the media are the tenants – about five of them – who paid their rent.

“If the tenants are saying something bad, somebody is telling them to because those guys all liked me,” Fusco said. “I’ve taken care of them. I’ve given them rides to where they needed to go.”

The remainder of the tenants told him ERAP was going to cover their rent. Some accumulated rent arrears for a year to two years. If a tenant moved out while owing back rent, the ERAP money was held and the tenants never paid. Fusco said some tenants claimed they were getting ERAP to pay and he would find out later that they did not even qualify.

“As I understand in talking to landlords, including Joe, is that when they got done with ERAP 1 the word came out that there was going to be an ERAP 2 and it was going to cover arrearages,” said William McConnell, Fusco’s attorney. “So why would anyone pay rent?”

At the time the water was shut off, Fusco said he was waiting on about $15,000 in ERAP money that was ultimately held back because the three tenants, who were in arrears for nine months, eight months, and seven months, moved out before the ERAP checks were issued.

“I never took a penny,” Fusco said. “Every penny, everything went to where it’s supposed to go. The money came in and it paid bills, it paid payments.”

Fusco said that money could have paid the sewer bill.

But all the utilities were backed up due to non-payment of rent. Fusco had made payment arrangements with all the other utility companies, but the Sharon Sewer Authority refused to make a payment arrangement with him, even after he had made a $3,000 payment in March.

“When you’re a landlord, it’s all about cash flow,” McConnell said. “As I understand what Joe was doing was when rent was coming in, he was taking the money and working with the tax claim bureau, working with the sewer people, just to keep it going.”

Fusco said the city is to blame for the entire fiasco. He said the city had the choice to put a lien on the building, which means if the owner were to sell the building, the city would get a sum of money due to the lien. Instead, Fusco said, the city decided to have the Sewer Authority have the water shut down.

Fusco also explained the fire code violations. He said after the Sharon Fire Department came into the building around October and found violations, Fusco addressed them.

The owner paid for the smoke alarm system to be upgraded in December. Fusco said he fixed all the fire code violations he was informed of, except for the fire doors, because the owner did not have enough cash flow to be able to afford what Fusco thought would be a $10,000 fix.

Fusco said he feels for the tenants, most of whom are going to have trouble finding permanent housing.

Fusco said that Monday at the hearing two of the former State Towers residents approached him and asked him if he could help them find housing. He said he would help, and added that he is still willing to help place any State Towers resident.

“There’s always multiple sides to every story,” McConnell said. “Why is all the blame and the responsibility being directed at Joe Fusco, who doesn’t even own the building?”