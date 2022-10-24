Gasoline prices have eased – but there’s a long way to go before motorists see major relief.
AAA’s latest gas price survey shows gas averaged $3.96 a gallon in Western Pennsylvania, down 3 cents from the prior week. A year ago gas cost $3.58 a gallon.
Sharon’s gas average was $3.97, with Mercer at $4.07 and New Castle $3.93, AAA said.
The national price for gas is $3.79.
“When the weather starts changing in the fall there’s less driving, and demand goes down,’’ Tiffany Stanley, a AAA spokeswoman said Monday.
As usual, Pennsylvania’s gas prices are higher than Ohio. There’s multiple reasons why.
Ohio’s gas tax is 38.5 cents a gallon versus Pennsylvania’s 57.5 cents. Only California has a higher state gas tax, at 68 cents. Also, Ohio’s prices are set in the Chicago markets, which has access to cheaper Canadian oil. Western Pennsylvania prices hail from the New York Harbor, where pricier oil is imported from the Middle East and other overseas locations.
But a wild card is coming.
Last week the Biden administration said it will release 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December. The goal, President Biden said, is to drive down fuel prices.
On Friday, the latest date available, the price for West Texas intermediate crude oil was $85.05 a barrel, up 54 cents from Thursday. On Jan. 3 the price was $76.08
“While this announcement will help take some of the pressure off pump prices, the exact pricing impact remains uncertain,’’ Stanley said of the oil release.
