Holiday hangover gasoline prices are getting better, but not everywhere. and not for everyone in Mercer County.
Gas prices in Mercer County on Monday averaged $3.77 a gallon, up a penny from Sunday, AAA said in its survey of gas stations.
Last week gas in the county averaged $3.74, but a month ago it was $3.91.
Nationwide, Monday’s average gas price was $3.28 with Pennsylvania’s hitting $3.65. Pennsylvania has one of the nation’s highest gas taxes.
“As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market,” Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesman said in a news release.
Gas prices have settled down from last winter when Russia invaded Ukraine, Dr. Jeremy Weber, a University of Pittsburgh associate professor on energy and environmental policy said. and the world found Russia needs to sell its energy goods to keep itself afloat – regardless if European Union nation’s pledge to end or dramatically slash their Russian oil and natural gas imports.
“Russia needs that,’’ Weber said of Russian energy revenues.
But there are so many factors at play that could hit gas prices – both up and down, he noted.
“There’s rising interest rates in the U.S. and globally,’’ Weber said. “The expectation is the economy won’t be growing as fast as we thought. That reduces demand and brings oil prices now.’’
Local motorists may be shopping for deals if things stay the same.
The average price of gasoline in Lawrence County in round numbers is $3.57 with New Castle’s $3.50.
Prices can differ not only among counties and cities but also in the same city by the same supplier.
In Hermitage, gas at Sheetz’s station at South Hermitage and Longview roads was selling for $3.74 shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, while a 10-minute drive found gas at its North Hermitage Road station going for $3.79 – 5 cents a gallon higher.
