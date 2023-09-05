Mercer-area motorists paid the highest gasoline prices, at an average of $4 a gallon, in western Pennsylvania, according to data provided Tuesday by AAA.
Sharon, nearer to the state line and traditionally lower Ohio gasoline prices, had the region’s lowest per-gallon cost, $3.661.
Gasoline prices, regionally and nationally, continued decreasing this week, even though the rate of decline slowed.
The national average for a gallon of gas fell by a penny to $3.81 in the past week. The western Pennsylvania average fell by about the same amount, from $3.861 to $3.852.
Prices fell during the early summer, reaching a low of $3.643 a gallon on the week ending July 16. The following week, prices increased by nearly 15 cents per gallon.
AAA reported that gasoline demand has remained below last year even as prices were also lower than they were last year — western Pennsylvania’s per-gallon price at this time last year hovered around $4.10 a gallon.
Demand increased slightly in the past week, but the Energy Information Administration reported that fluctuating oil prices have prevented large price hikes at the pump.
However, next week could bring higher prices, with commodities brokers reporting concern stemming from concerns that Hurricane Idalia, which caused significant damage last week in Florida, could affect production in the Southeastern United States.
The average gasoline price in Pittsburgh was $3.843. Prices in the immediate area were:
• $3.921 Butler
• $3.959 Erie
• $3.698 Meadville
• $4.000 Mercer
• $3.661 Sharon
