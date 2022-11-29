MERCER – A show of remorse during his trial saved Eric Raymond George from a life sentence on Tuesday for the 2021 murder of his wife.
Common Pleas President Judge Daniel P. Wallace sentenced George to the mandatory minimum of 25 to 50 years in a state prison.
George, 45, formerly of 374 N. Perry Highway, Lot 87, Coolspring Township, was found guilty by a jury Sept. 22 of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and strangulation for killing his wife, Serena Schoeder, 41, of California, on June 14, 2021.
George and Schoeder had been married for less than a year at the time of her murder.
Before imposing the sentence, Wallace said he watched the defendant at the trial and he seemed sorry.
“This court observed the defendant weeping silently throughout the trial,” Wallace said. “He was not making a show of it. He is not a stone-cold killer.”
Wallace said that he received a glowing letter regarding George. The letter stated that while in jail, George was helping a mentally challenged person.
“I think you’ve reached a point in your life where you’ve changed,” Wallace told George. “If you go into the state penitentiary and fight, you’re going to serve the maximum. You have the opportunity not to die in the state penitentiary.”
The argument between Assistant District Attorney Jacob Sander and defense attorney Matthew Mangino during sentencing stemmed from whether George had enough previous violent convictions to make the murder conviction his third strike.
Wallace thought so, even though George tried to contest his robbery conviction from 30 years ago. Wallace questioned why George never mentioned the circumstances before now.
Sander read the police report from the robbery in Wisconsin, which stated that George strangled the victim and punched him in the stomach. George claimed that his co-defendant had the victim in a chokehold and that he then punched the victim in the stomach.
If Wallace would have ruled the other way – that the previous robbery and sexual assault convictions did not count toward the three-strike rule – George could have been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in state prison.
On Sept. 22, George was also found not guilty of first-degree murder, a charge that would have landed him a life sentence.
During the trial, Sander commented on forensic pathologist Dr. Eric Vey’s testimony that it takes four to 33 pounds of pressure applied to the neck for two to six minutes to strangle someone to death.
“That is wickedness,” Sander had said. “That is somebody who wants somebody dead.”
During defense testimony, expert witness Dr. Bruce Wright said George told him what happened the night of the murder.
George said June 14, 2021, was a “regular” day. He went to bed before Schoeder but she came in, woke him up and wanted to have sex but George said he was too tired. She then started taunting him, calling him names. Next, she confessed to having an extramarital tryst.
At this point, Wright said, George had a sudden onset of sadness, confusion, and anger. George admitted to strangling his wife, but told Wright that he cannot remember doing it.
Wright’s opinion was that George killed his wife in an act of passion.
Sander pointed out that evidence of text messages just nine days after the couple were married, showed that George accused Schoeder of cheating on him.
Sander said the infidelity wasn’t a surprise to George – it had been on his mind.
Mangino said in his closing argument that George strangling his wife was an “immediate reaction to intense provocation.”
Melissa Klaric
