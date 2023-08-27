PINE TOWNSHIP – A youth at George Junior Republic was stabbed and injured in a Friday morning fight at the Pine Township school for troubled youths, Pennsylvania State Police Mercer barracks said in a news release.
The injured youth entered another juvenile’s room and began assaulting that juvenile, who had been using a pencil to write or draw at the time he was attacked, police said.
Both got involved in a physical altercation resulting in the juvenile who occupied that room stabbing the other with a pencil in their torso, police said.
The injured youth was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment, but police didn’t have an update on their condition Sunday afternoon.
Police did not release any names, ages or hometowns of those involved.
The investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed by the Mercer County District Attorney’s office regarding charges, police said.
