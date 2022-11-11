Today’s weather promises to be great – if you enjoy rapidly plunging temperatures that hits below freezing with 35 mph wind gusts that makes it feel like 10 degrees with more rain that turns to snow.
Face it – it’s yucky out there.
More 2 inches of rain fell in the area on Friday, according to the National Weather Service’s weather station at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, Ohio.
Temperatures will only hit a high of around 45 today then will fall further in the evening, Rob Richards, a meteorologist with AccuWeather based in State College said. But wind speeds could cause damage, Richards noted.
“It’s the wind that’s more concerning than anything else,’’ he said.
Snow flurries are likely early Sunday morning, Richards said.
“But I doubt you will see any snow accumulating on the ground,’’ he said.
