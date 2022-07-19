HERMITAGE — When the inaugural “Puttin’ Fore Paws” kicks off next month, it will give local golfers a chance to play while funding the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter’s new building.
The charity golf scramble, organized by South Pymatuning resident and self-proclaimed animal lover Tammie Krolicki, will be Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Shenango Lake Golf Course in Transfer. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
There will be lunch around the middle of the scramble, with dinner and a 50/50 basket raffle around 4 or 5 p.m., Krolicki said.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place teams, including men/women’s longest drive in the fairway, men/women’s closest to the pin, and men/women’s longest putt.
Registration is $300 per four-person team and a limit of 27 teams, with about 15 teams registered as of Tuesday. Krolicki recommended registering “as soon as possible” so organizers can arrange enough T-shirts and food for participants.
Although golfing is a new sport for her, Krolicki — the owner of two German Shepherds — has organized similar fundraisers for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter and other animal organizations at Thelma’s Sports Nook in Sharpsville.
Krolicki said she wanted to do something different this summer and her friends recommended trying a golf scramble. She then called the Shenango Lake Golf Course about hosting the event, and said the course owners responded favorably.
Catering will be provided by Thelma’s Sports Nook, while Mike Erme of Erme’s Distribution will sponsor the event.
“They’ve always had my back,” Krolicki said of Thelma’s and Erme.
Local businesses have donated about 20 baskets for 50/50 and basket raffles, and Krolicki said she was looking for more before the event.
Shelter Manager Angelia Sherman said proceeds from the event will go toward general operating costs.
While inflation was caused some increased costs for the shelter, veterinary costs, which can be unpredictable and vary from animal to animal, are a continuing challenge.
“Within the last few weeks, we’ve gotten many dogs and each had thousands of dollars in veterinary bills,” Sherman said.
Sherman thanked the community for its support over the years and credited Krolicki in particular with organizing fundraisers that have generated more than $25,000 in the past four years for the animal shelter.
That support when offsetting various costs and veterinary bills has been “extremely helpful,” Sherman said.
“We’re really lucky to have someone like her, who puts these things on and kinda runs the whole show, on top of her full-time job,” Sherman said of Krolicki.
Duane Piccirilli, president of the animal shelter board of directors, said the shelter is fortunate to have the community support them through such an event, especially since veterinary bills can be difficult to anticipate.
“These kinds of fundraisers make it possible to operate as a no-kill shelter, because these animals are at the shelter until they find a home and many of these cats and dogs need medical attention,” Piccirilli said.
For more information on the “Puttin’ Fore Paws” charity golf scramble, contact Krolicki at tammiekrolicki@gmail.com or 724-815-5512. For more information on the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, visit sv-as.com or the “Shenango Valley Animal Shelter” page on Facebook.
