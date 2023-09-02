SHARON – Sharon native Bob Golub is going to play with the sentiment, “who knows how much time we have to live?” in his new comedy show Sept. 10.
Golub, who is now living in West Hollywood, performed in the movie “Goodfellas” and recently in a movie “The Little Things” with Denzel Washington.
He is looking forward to several projects he has done recently. He plays a homeless guy in “The Little Things” as well as in the TV show “Pretty Little Liars” on Max and the movie “Good Trouble” on Hulu. He also recently completed a movie shot in Meadville.
“It doesn’t matter the part or what it is, but the homeless guy – I’m the guy they go to for that, I guess,” Golub said, laughing.
At heart, though, Golub is a standup comic. He will headline in the Sharon show that is at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Apollo Maennerchor Club, 391 S. Dock St., Sharon.
Golub got his start more than 30 years ago in standup comedy. He will double headline the Sept. 10 show with comedian Steve Marshall.
“Steve is about bringing people together. He has a message,” Golub said. “It’s just a great show. It’s great what he does.”
Marshall is a comedian, director, writer and actor. He has performed standup on the NBC special “Dare to Dream” and was a featured guest comedian on “Hot off the Grill” with Bobby Flay on the Food Network.
Marshall is a national headliner based in New York City, having grown up in Brooklyn. He was a headline comedian at Rodney Dangerfield’s comedy club in New York City for 15 years. He can be seen at the Laugh Factory stages in Hollywood, Las Vegas and Reno. He also tours college campuses across the U.S. headlining the “Comedy For Peace” tour.
His writing credits include daily monologue contributions to the Late Show with David Letterman. He also directed two Academy Award-winning actors, Mickey Rooney and Celeste Holm, in the film “Driving Me Crazy.”
Marshall said he does every show like a performance at Carnegie Hall.
“Every show is so important to me,” Marshall said. “I try to make every show and experience very personal so people say, ‘You should’ve been there last night.’”
Marshall does not go on the stage, he does not use a microphone, and he interacts with the audience.
“It’s kind of like being on a tightrope without a net,” Marshall said. “What I try to do is be as honest as I could possibly be and not hide behind the jokes.”
Marshall uses his humor to encourage everyone to be proud of who they are and to respect others who are different.
“I am not politically correct, and I am not here to behave,” he said.
Golub is a small-town boy still at heart, and Marshall said he is also a small-town boy at heart, even though he came from a big city.
“I’m from a big city but I have a small town heart,” Marshall said. “Small town people have big hearts. You show me respect, I’ll show you respect. That’s how small towns are. They care how big your heart is.”
Marshall, who has been friends with Golub for over 20 years, said Golub brags about Sharon.
“He said, ‘These people are like you – they like to laugh, they love people that are real,’” Marshall said. “I think Bob sees that in me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.