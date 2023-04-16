GROVE CITY — Anna Teixeira was pleasantly surprised to stumble upon a yard sale hosted by the Philanthropic Educational Organization this past weekend.
She was just as happy to hear that her donation will help fund scholarships, loans and other funds for women who need assistance pursuing their educational goals.
“They’re just so in awe of what we do,” Heather Tyson Hough said of those who support the organization’s mission.
She is a member of Grove City Chapter AY of the PEO Sisterhood and serves as head of ways and means.
The nonprofit organization held its annual indoor yard sale on Friday and Saturday at Tower Presbyterian Church in downtown Grove City. Everything for sale was donated.
“They’ve been so gracious to us,” Hough said of those who have donated to the sale over the years.
Teixeira, who lives in Auburn, Ind., was in town visiting her sister Lydia at Grove City College when she found out about the sale on Saturday.
She scored a lamp and wall shelves as PEO member Kris Lambert helped her with her purchases.
The tables and social hall at the church were jam-packed soon after the doors opened on Friday morning, Hough said.
By lunchtime Saturday, there was still a variety of glassware, toys, books, holiday decor, housewares, artwork and jewelry, plus a record player, typewriter and handmade wooden bassinet.
Anything leftover was going to collected by All Good Things Thrift Shoppe or saved for the Annual Deacon’s Rummage Sale that the church is hosting on May 6.
The Grove City chapter of PEO has 33 active members, and they were very thankful for the great turnout this weekend.
Educational opportunities for women have come a long way, but there’s still work to be done, Hough said.
“It’s a hard balance,” she said.
She’s made some lifelong friends in the group, and the older ladies enjoy mentoring the younger members.
“We do believe in taking care of each other,” Hough said.
She also gave a shoutout to GCC sorority and fraternity members who helped with sorting and heavy lifting.
Senior Megan Markle and freshman Rachel Petschke, members of Alpha Beta Tau, were organizing some lamps and housewares.
Their sorority adviser, Lynn Bashew, is also a PEO member.
“I think it’s really cool that they’re empowering women,” said Markle, who is graduating with a political science degree then heading to Duquesne Law School.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization, founded in 1869, has chapters across the country and in Canada and has helped more than 116,000 women further their education by providing more than $383 million in assistance.
Prospective members must be invited to join by a current member.
Info: Visit www.peointernational.org
