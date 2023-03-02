GREENVILLE — The popular Charlie Brown comic strip will come alive this weekend at Greenville schools, through the musical “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
The musical premiered Thursday evening and will be performed at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Greenville High School auditorium.
This year’s musical will feature not just high school students, but also eighth-graders, said Choir Director Claire DeArmitt, who co-directs the musical with Band Director Dan Danch.
“We thought this show would allow us to better showcase a lot of different talent in different grades, DeArmitt said.
While there are musical numbers, DeArmitt said the Charlie Brown-style of humor will be relatable to both kids and adults of all ages.
“There’s older adults who grew up with Charlie Brown, but even our junior high students immediately recognized each character when we performed for them,” DeArmitt said.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens, and free for age 4 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at the school district’s main office. To reserve tickets, call the office at 724-588-2502 ext. 2130.
