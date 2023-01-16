Mark Hoffacker is a man among mice. And, oh, brother – there’s lots of mice out there.
“I’ve been in the exterminating business for over 30 years, and this is among the worst seasons I can remember for mice,’’ Hoffacker said. He and his wife Terri own Mission Pest Management in Hempfield Township.
As temperatures plunged in November, his mice calls soared.
There’s lots of guesses as to why this season is so bad, such as a lack of outdoor food.
“Sometimes there isn’t a reason that we can see,’’ Hoffacker said.
But he said people shouldn’t be ashamed about seeking professional help to fend off rodents — he won’t tell anybody.
Exterminators have an unofficial code of conduct: Keep quiet about clients – particularly businesses and accounts with lots of customers.
“We simply do not discuss these concerns with people outside the organizations we service, as these types of concerns can damage a reputation pretty quickly,’’ Hoffacker said. “We provide service to many restaurants, nursing homes, schools, and other sensitive accounts throughout the area, and we schedule our services when it is least likely to have visitors run into us.’’
Even the timing of checking on traps is important.
“Nobody wants to see dead mice in a trap,’’ Hoffacker said.
What helps is mice traps aren’t placed in open view.
“Mice typically aren’t traveling in open areas where they can be readily seen, so placing rodent equipment out in the open can reduce the effectiveness of the treatment and prevention,’’ he said.
Finding food isn’t always the top reason mice set up shop indoors, said John Besic, owner of Besic Pest Control in Transfer.
“The first thing a mouse looks for is nesting material,’’ Besic said. “That’s why you usually see them in attics where there’s insulation material.’’
For that reason, when a mouse first appears he recommends placing a cotton ball in a trap.
“Mice eat almost anything,’’ Basic said. “They don’t need water because they get it from the food they eat.’’
Before arriving at a mice house call, Hoffacker knows there’s a good chance he’ll have to play the role of psychologist. Some clients are mortified because they believe it means they’re dirty.
That usually isn’t the case.
“I have to talk them off the ledge,’’ he said. “Mice can enter a home in holes as small as pencil erasers.’’
Chemicals are available to repel and kill mice, but Hoffacker said when possible he tries a less-invasive attack.
Exterminating costs can run a couple hundred dollars, and for big problems in big buildings it can cost thousands.
Both men advised people to first set traps on their own.
But don’t wait too long to get their help.
“I’ve had cases where mice did so much damage people had to call in a carpenter for repairs,’’ Hoffacker said.
