FINDLEY TOWNSHIP – A retooled Mercer County Grange Fair is set to start Saturday.
With a theme of “Growing the Future,’’ the fair is going the distance in being family friendly with costs, Ginny Richardson, the fair’s board secretary, said.
“All grandstand events for kids six and under are free with kids six to 12 admitted for half of the regular price,’’ she said. “And all the musical entertainment is free.’’
Amusement rides will begin 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, and are free that night. Rides will continue to run through Saturday, July 22, starting 5 p.m. each night. There is a cost for the rides on those days.
Richardson is the former Mercer County treasurer. She was among the group that created the fair, which is entering its 57th season. Her son Jim is chairman of the fair board.
Entrance is free but a donation for parking is asked. The donations go to Mercer Baptist Church’s youth group, which uses the money to attend summer camp.
There was one change this year: no tractor pull.
Costs and terms of hosting big tractor pulls have skyrocketed, which could financially ruin the organization if everything didn’t exactly fall into place. The business producing the event and responsible for the show wanted $5,300, Richardson said.
If rain pummeled the fair grounds and the event was canceled, the fair would still be responsible for paying the bill.
“You can get weather insurance,’’ Richardson said. “But it’s not cheap. And you would have to prove to the insurer that the weather was bad enough to force the show to be canceled.’’
There is no doubt that this was the right move, she said.
“The board approved this unanimously,’’ Richardson said.
Instead, a pony pull contest will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the grandstand. Also, the garden tractor pull contest is a go at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20. And a Mini rods and antique tractor pull is set for 7 p.m. Friday, July 21.
And of course, farm animals of all sorts are expected to be on display such as rabbits, goats, sheep and cattle.
There were more than just a few irked faces when the subject turned to showing poultry – mainly chickens.
Pennsylvania still forbids poultry animals to be shown at fairs and similar events over continuing fear of spreading the avian flu virus. The virus can decimate a flock of domestic or wild birds.
“Pennsylvania doesn’t allow us to show birds, but the other states around us do,’’ Jim Richardson said.
The fair ends at dusk Saturday, July 22, with a fireworks show.
“We would like to be the smallest, biggest fair this year,’’ said Ginny Richardson. “We offer free, wholesome family fun that you don’t have to go far away to enjoy.’’
The fairgrounds are on Route 58 between Mercer and Grove City, about a mile southeast of the courthouse. For daily schedule and other information: mercercountygrangefair.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.