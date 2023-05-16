SHARON – The Mercer County Community Action Partnership will provide former State Towers tenants with welcome-home kits and a clothing allowance thanks in part to a grant from the Shenango Valley Foundation.
Water and gas service to the seven-story apartment building at 632 E. State St. in Sharon were shut off April 14 due to non-payment of city sewer bills and because a faulty boiler had been leaking natural gas for months.
About 35 people were displaced. Twenty-six families were temporarily housed in a Shenango Township hotel with Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding. As of Tuesday, five residents have secured permanent housing.
The welcome-home kits include about $560 worth of items such as bedding, silverware, a microwave, cookware, a vacuum and cleaning supplies, toothbrushes, a toaster, a dish drainer, glasses, a trash can, an iron and an ironing board .
“Some of the new complexes they’re going into are not permitting them to bring anything,” said Wilma Torres, president and CEO of CAP. “Some places are telling them they can move in but they can’t bring cloth furniture or clothing.”
Several displaced tenants had complained of ongoing problems with insect infestations in the building.
The Shenango Valley Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, granted CAP $10,000 toward the effort.
Torres said she was able to re-allocate $35,000 of CAP's budget to also pay for welcome kits and provide $500 of clothing for each person.
“We’re setting that up and transportation to take them to Walmart for whatever they need,” Torres said.
Torres met with former tenants Friday and, because organizations are using government money for the effort, everyone has to meet government standards. On Friday, CAP also conducted needs assessments of the tenants and made referrals.
Torres said about 31 people are eligible for the welcome kits and clothing gift.
Karen Winner Sed, president of the Community Foundation and board chair of CAP, said it is deeply meaningful to her to be able to volunteer with a few of the organizations who were instrumental in getting this done.
“It speaks volumes about our community that when a crisis surfaces that affects our neighbors, people and organizations alike pull together to meet the needs created by the crisis,” Winner-Sed said. “We are blessed to live in such a community.”
Sharon City Manager Bob Fiscus said the city is grateful to the foundation for their donation toward the welcome baskets and the assistance of the Shenango Valley Urban League and CAP.
“Without the community coming together so quickly, it would have been far more of a challenge for the city of Sharon to quickly respond to the situation,” Fiscus said. “These kinds of partnerships can only help strengthen the city of Sharon and our surrounding community and we value them.”
Torres said CAP has applied for further funding to help tenants.
“We’re just sitting tight and waiting to see how that’s going to pan out,” Torres said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.