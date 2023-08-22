SHARON – The elementary schools in Sharon City School District will continue with a fresh fruits and vegetable program, thanks to a state grant.
Case Avenue, C.M. Musser and West Hill elementary schools received a combined $73,000 to continue to provide fruits and vegetables to students, the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced.
Nearly $7.5 million in grant funding is to be awarded across the commonwealth under the federal Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.
“In order to learn, grow and achieve, children need access to healthy food options,” said Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, secretary of education. “The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program will help learners across the commonwealth access nutritious foods and create healthy habits – at no cost to their families – that will benefit them both in the classroom and at home.”
Under the program, the schools receive reimbursement for the cost of making free fresh fruits and vegetables available to students during the school day. The fruits and vegetables are provided separately from lunch and breakfast.
The grant covers a wide range of vegetables so the servings do not get repetitive, Case Avenue teacher Molly Schuster said.
The grant will expose students to different fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the school year. This will allow them to develop a taste for different foods that they may not have liked prior to trying them, Case Principal Traci Valentino told parents.
While students eat their fresh fruits or vegetables, teachers go over facts about the specific piece of food.
The goal is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables, to include new and different varieties and to increase overall acceptance and consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce. The program also promotes nutrition education, resulting in healthier school environments for learners.
Schools must participate in the Nation School Lunch Program to be eligible for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. The program prioritizes schools with the highest percentage of children eligible for free and reduced-price meals in order to give children from low-income families more opportunities to consume fresh produce on a regular basis.
