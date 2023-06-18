SHARON – Downtown Sharon became one, big parking lot Sunday as thousands of car buffs, dads and families spent a warm, sunny afternoon admiring the estimated 800 to 900 gleaming vehicles on display at the 40th annual Father’s Day Car Show, sponsored by the Shenango Valley Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America.
Great old cars and good ol' dad
