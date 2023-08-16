GREENVILLE – An intersection on Main Street in Greenville will get an upgrade to improve traffic safety.
PennDOT awarded a Green Light-Go grant $327,081 to the town for upgrades to traffic signal equipment at the intersection of Main Street and Columbia Avenue.
Green-Light Go grants reimburse municipalities for existing traffic lights to improve travel for motorists while also allowing pedestrians to cross streets smoothly.
“The Green Light-Go grant will help traffic flow, relieve congestion, and most importantly, make this intersection safer for both drivers and pedestrians,” said Parke Wentling, R-7, Hempfield Township.
Greenville town Manager Jasson Urey said the upgrades also call for push-button walk signals on the traffic light posts.
Readjusting the street and traffic signals will allow for easier turns into Arby’s parking lot, which sits next to the Primary Health office.
“Right now when heading east on Main Street, the turning lane actually turns into Primary Health,’’ Urey said. “We’re looking to resolve that issue.’’
ADA-ompliant curb ramps also will be constructed at the intersection. The project will likely begin in the spring.
While the price tag sounds huge for a single intersection, it’s not an easy fix, Urey said.
“There’s a lot of utilities there like cable lines, internet and phone lines that have to be moved in order to accommodate traffic,’’ he said.
