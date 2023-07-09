GreenvilleHeritageDays-TM-1.jpg

Kris D. Gunvalsen, portraying Union Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, right, listens to Dave Bonham, portraying Henry W. Slocum, talk in the Civil War encampment during Greenville Heritage Days Friday at Riverside Park in Greenville.

GREENVILLE – Thousands of people enjoyed Greenville’s Heritage Days Friday and Saturday.

Riverside Park played host to the annual event, with about 40 vendors offering food and crafts, and fun things for kids to do, including rock climbing and a bounce house.

The event offered live entertainment at the Riverside Park amphitheater, with a lineup that included Greenville High School’s steel drum band, and a performance by The Dorals, a band performing hit songs from the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

Brooke McCann, 9, feeds a donkey in the petting zoo area during Greenville Heritage Days on Friday at Riverside Park in Greenville.

A group of Civil War re-enactors camped in the park during Heritage Days, and actors portraying President Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln walked through the park.

On Saturday, event organizers offered rides, a petting zoo and face painting.

