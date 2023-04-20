GREENVILLE – Storm water is going to flow easier in a section of Greenville as the town was awarded a low-interest loan to fix problems there.
The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, better known as PENNVEST, awarded the $899,298 loan to fix storm water drainage along Main Street and North Main Street.
Stormwater has been flowing over an embankment that’s eroding a hillside near Canadian National Railway railroad tracks. Part of the sidewalk in that area has deteriorated and has been fenced off.
“The stormwater hasn’t done any damage to the railroad tracks,’’ Jason Urey, Greenville town manager said.
Plans are to get the water properly flowing down North Main Street that will tie into a larger storm drain that runs between Arby’s and Primary Health Network’s Greenville Community Health Center, Urey said.
Greenville owns the sanitary system, which is operated and maintained by the Greenville Sanitary Authority. The borough hopes to close on the loan in several months but Urey wasn’t sure if construction could begin later this year.
“This project funding will provide tremendous assistance in preventing costly damage to this vital area and will greatly improve safety as well,’’ said state Sen. Michele Brooks, R-50th District, Jamestown.
Greenville has been operating under the state’s Act 47 program for financially distressed community status since 2002. The town has created a recovery plan and hopes to exit Act 47 in October or November, Urey said.
