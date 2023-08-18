GREENVILLE – Next week could be the final hurdle for Greenville exiting a state oversight program for distressed communities.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development is set to hold a public meeting 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Greenville’s municipal building. The meeting is to hear comments on the borough’s plan to exit from Act 47 status.
That formal designation could come as early as this fall.
“I think we got a big support group,’’ Jasson Urey, Greenville’s town manager, said.
Entering Act 47 in 2002, its been a long road for the community of 5,500 residents. There were unforeseen, at times unfathomable obstacles. Atop the list is the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That added 18 months to the process for us,’’ Urey said of getting the town’s exit plan in order.
Greenville made three grave mistakes that resultedin its entering Act 47, and he said they have been corrected with:
• Better financial record keeping.
• Better managing policies.
• More and better transparency.
Michael Ceci, a former Farrell city manager, steered that city out of Act 47 in 2019 after more than 30 years. Having a city manager at the helm is crucial in Greenville turning the financial corner, he said.
“If this wasn’t a city manager type of government and it was run by council members, it would be much more difficult,’’ Ceci said.
That said, in its first decade of being a distressed community Greenville had four different mangers.
“There was no consistency,’’ Urey said. “They were all great people, but there was no consistency. The members of council change, but you have to have consistency with management.’’
Exiting from Act 47 demands a painstaking budget review, Ceci said of the experience.
“A lot of our light poles didn’t have lights on them, but we were still getting charged for them,’’ he said. “It was a small thing. But if you take care of the pennies, the dollars will take care of themselves.’’
Tough calls were required. Ceci yanked the city’s involvement with Southwest Mercer County Regional Police. The move, which meant starting its own police department again, saved $200,000 annually.
Much harder was dealing with Stey-Nevant Library. The city had been pumping $157,000 annually into the Farrell public library’s coffers, Ceci recalled.
“The state wanted us to close the library,’’ he said.
Instead a deal was made for the Community of the Shenango Valley to absorb Stey-Nevant into its system, with Farrell slashing its contribution by around $100,000, Ceci said.
It sparked immediate outrage in Farrell.
“We got blasted,’’ Ceci said. “People told me, ‘How dare you give control of our library to Sharon.’’’
Urey faced similar hurdles in Greenville.
Greenville Fire Department had been funded out of the borough’s general budget. It was replaced with a 3-mill tax and then a couple years ago a service fee was added. But it also resulted in property tax cut.
“This has been working very well for us,’’ Urey said.
Further, the town pulled annual contributions to organizations such as Greenville Area Public Library, Riverside Park programs, Strayhaven Animal Shelter and sports leagues.
“Believe me, this wasn’t a popular thing to do,’’ he said. “But we had to do it.’’
Through attrition, government jobs were reduced such as in the street department and administration.
In all, around $700,000 was chopped from the general budget.
“We’ve been able to operate like we haven’t been in Act 47 for four years now,’’ Urey said.
While exiting Act 47 ushers in a new era, it’s not a fairy tale.
Ben Prescott was hired as Farrell’s city manager after Ceci left.
“There’s a misconception that when you leave Act 47 the slate is wiped clean,’’ Prescott said.
Like other communities, Farrell has to contend with repaving streets, repairing sidewalks and maintaining its police department.
This past year the city had to increase its property tax, and a bump was needed in sewer rates.
But not being under the yoke of the distressed-community status allows upgrades that would otherwise have been nixed.
“We’re looking to do a major renovation of Veterans Square (park),’’ Prescott said.
He gushed about targeting grant funds to replace the park’s pavilion with an amphitheater and smoothing out the grounds to give it pizazz.
“People have seen we’re a city that has improved,’’ Prescott said.
Even with losing the label of a distressed community, Greenville has struggles to overcome.
Everyone recognizes the downtown has scads of vacant storefronts, with some sorely needing facelifts if not complete overhauls. And there’s streets riddled with potholes way past their repaving schedules.
But the consciousness of the community remains.
Other towns in rough economic shape often count hundreds of deteriorating abandoned properties. Urey estimates Greenville’s is under 50, and a redevelopment authority created last year is set to tackle them.
Perhaps the most telling view of where the borough is can be found tucked away in an economic report completed for the town in 2020.
“Peoples’ impressions of Greenville property condition(s) are generally worse than the reality, as reflected in this analysis,’’ the report said. “It will be important to celebrate Greenville property owners’ good work in maintaining their homes and businesses, and support them in continued maintenance over time.’’
Urey is upbeat.
“We are ready to move into the future,’’ he said.
