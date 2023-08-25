GREENVILLE – Sitting in Greenville council chambers before a meeting Wednesday, Greenville council member Jean Carr talked about two painful experiences she endured.
“I had to have quadruple bypass-heart surgery this summer,’’ Carr, said. “I was in pretty bad shape.’’
Then she mused.
“Going through Act 47 was harder than surgery,’’ she said.
Wednesday’s public meeting held by the state Department of Community and Economic Development in the chamber dealt with one issue: Is Greenville ready to emerge from Act 47 distressed community status?
In a meeting that clocked in at just 28 minutes, Greenville government leaders spoke concisely under sworn testimony and gave the same answer: Yes.
“We reinvented ourselves as a community,’’ Jasson Urey, Greenville’s town manager said. “We really looked at every piece of the puzzle.’’
Town officials presented a report that detailed how the community shored up its finances. Kelly Robertson, executive director of the state’s Governor’s Center for Local Government Services, said the meeting was held only to hear testimony and receive evidence.
After economic downturns ravaged economic conditions in Greenville, then a borough, entered Act 47 in 2002.
Greenville had racked up budget deficits for six consecutive years from 1996-2001.
Worse, it defaulted on payment of its tax-anticipation note, repaying only $30,000 of the $275,000 borrowed.
In 2002, two local financial institutions refused Greenville’s request for another note, according to a report by Mary Jane Kuffner, the state’s Act 47 coordinator overseeing Greenville’s finances.
Since then, Greenville slashed its budget by over $700,000.
Greenville Fire Department had been funded out of the borough’s general budget. It was replaced with a 3-mill tax and then a couple years ago a service fee was added. But it also resulted in a property tax cut.
Also, the town yanked annual contributions to organizations such as Greenville Area Public Library, Riverside Park programs, Strayhaven Animal Shelter and sports leagues.
Kuffner attended Wednesday’s meeting and in her testimony credited Urey, borough staff and council members on their work.
“The people who work here are the kind of people I would hire,’’ she said.
Municipal leaders said Act 47 taught them humility in dealing with town finances.
“We’ve grown and have grown up,’’ Council member Tracy Beil said in her testimony. “I’m proud of our town and where we’re at now.’’
Council member Evan Hereford said the community has been able to improve its finances and management of services.
“It’s a new world,’’ Hereford said. “I think we can deal with that.’’
After the meeting Paul Hamill, who is a former mayor and now a council member, said he learned painful lessons from the town’s financial crisis.
“We’re not going back on that same path again,’’ Hamill said.
DCED will now review the study and testimony given on Wednesday. Approval of exiting Act 47 is expected in the fall.
“We created a foundation we can build on,’’ Urey testified. “ I think we built a very strong case on why we’re sustainable for the future.’’
