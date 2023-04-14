PITTSBURGH – A Greenville man was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 15 years in prison for committing firearm and drug trafficking crimes in Mercer County.
Joshua Peters, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab, who also ordered Peters to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.
A jury convicted Peters in December 2022 of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm and ammunition after a prior felony conviction.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti, the trial evidence demonstrated, among other things, that Peters was distributing cocaine and fentanyl from a house in Greenville in 2022. Mercer County Drug Task Force searched the house on March 15, 2022, and found 34 grams of cocaine, six guns, and over $2,500 in cash.
The investigation established that Peters was responsible for the distribution of more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 80 grams of fentanyl in 2021 and 2022. The investigation also revealed that he, at times, distributed cocaine and fentanyl in return for guns and sexual acts.
Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller prosecuted this case on behalf of the United States.
The Mercer County Drug Task Force, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation leading to the convictions and sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.