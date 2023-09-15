REYNOLDS – A Greenville native has been haunted about his hometown an has channeled it into creating a spirited film.
Tony Reames is showcasing the U.S. premiere of his film “SpookT’’ next Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Reynolds Drive In theater.
“That’s a great day, because we started production of the film on Sept. 23, 2021,’’ Reames said.
The spooky movie’s international premiere was in August at London’s Frightfest film festival.
SpookT is a scary film. But it won’t scare you away from seeing it, Reames said.
“This isn’t a slasher film,’’ Reames said. “It’s more of a psychological thriller.’’
Much of the 84-minute film was shot in and around Greenville, as they were perfect locations. Reames and writer Torey Haas combined their talents to create the script.
“The movie takes place in a small town and involves a paranormal investigator,’’ he said.
It also involves a creepy house and the truth behind a missing girl.
Part of the movie was shot inside Mark Twain Manor in Jamestown. Also called Gibson House, the house is now owned by The Jamestown Historic Preservation Foundation.
Over the years paranormal investigators have conducted ghost hunts at the house and declared to be haunted.
Reames’ production team also had eerie experiences.
“Our batteries kept going dead throughout the time we were there,’’ he said. “We were swapping and recharging batteries all day.’’
Paranormal investigators say the rapid loss of battery power is a sign of a haunting. The crew also heard unexplained knocking and other sounds in the house.
But the worst experience occurred in the attic.
“When I looked down at the rafters, one of them looked like someone had scrawled their fingernails with blood,’’ Reames said.
Other Greenville filming locations include Greenville Area Historical Society’s building, Hurlbert’s Hardware and the Greenville Area Public Library.
There’s other connections in the town. Tymm Hoffman, a co-producer, is from Greenville, and Reames’ mother, Mary Reames, also a co-producer, lives there. And Thiel College students helped in production and served as extras.
Veteran actors were hired for the production. Eric Roberts is the most notable. He was an Academy Award nominee in the movie “Runaway Train’’ and a three-time Golden Globe nominee for the same movie, “Star 80’’ and for “King of the Gypsies.’’
Turning 50 next month, Reames lives in Atlanta with his wife, Glenna, who also is a co-producer. He carved a niche for himself in the independent film industry.
His MemoryWedge production company has crafted other horror flicks such as “Lethalogica’’ and “Playtime’s Over.’’ He also creates music videos.
Reynolds Drive In is leasing the space to Reames for the premier. Admission is free, but moviegoers are being asked for donations that will go to Greenville’s parks. The drive-in’s cafe will be open.
Gates will open around 6:30 p.m. with the local rock band Juvenile Characteristics playing from 7 to 8 p.m. The movie is expected to begin around 8:30 p.m.
As for the future, Reames has another spooky film in the works.
“We’ll be back,’’ he said. “The Greenville area is made for us.’’
MORE INFO: www.memorywedge.com See the trailer for SpookT: vimeo.com/791454097/3e9d7ab9b0
