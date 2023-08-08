GREENVILLE — A local man accused of trying to flee from police will appear in court next Wednesday after he was apprehended over the weekend.
Michael David McCann, 40, of 64 Linigor Road, Greenville, is facing charges of evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia from his arrest, as well as charges of burglary and criminal trespassing.
McCann is scheduled to appear in court before District Judge Brian R. Arthur for a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The burglary and trespassing charges stem from an incident on July 26, when police saw security images of two people entering and moving through a property with flashlights at 6:14 a.m. July 26 at 41 Shenango St., Greenville, according to the criminal complaint.
Police identified one of the individuals, and spoke to him at 7:14 p.m. that same day. The individual told police he met McCann earlier that morning, and McCann asked if the individual wanted to see a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
McCann went to the south door of the 41 Shenango St. building and picked the door lock with a credit card, allowing the pair to enter the building.
Police said in the complaint that McCann told the individual that he was going to take the motorcycle if no one claimed it. The pair then left the building.
Police obtained a felony warrant for McCann's arrest. McCann's information, including a photograph, was shared on the Greenville Police Department's Facebook page in order to solicit information from the public.
"Facebook can be very helpful in that way," Greenville police Sgt. Jim Hellman said. "There were a lot of comments and some of the comments started to feed off of each other, but we could sift through and find some helpful information."
The post advised that McCann was likely staying with someone in the Greenville area, hiding out in an abandoned building or living in a tent in the woods, which Hellman said was based on previous cases involving McCann.
Later at 12:29 a.m. Sunday, Greenville police received information from the Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer that McCann may have been going to 119 N. Summit Road, Greenville. That tip was later confirmed by the state police at 1:12 a.m., the complaint states.
Greenville police officers went to the address and found McCann, who ran into a building on the property as police arrived.
McCann exited the building and ran from police into a wooded area, in defiance of orders to stop. One officer was overtook McCann and police apprehended him, the complaint states.
After the arrest, police searched McCann and found a clear glass smoking pipe in McCann's front left pocket. The pipe contained copper mesh in one end and had a white residue in it.
McCann was then taken to Mercer County Jail and was still there as of Tuesday, according to the Mercer County Jail Report. He is being held on a total bail of $15,000, according to court documents.
The Greenville Police Department updated their initial Facebook post Sunday morning to inform the public McCann had been arrested.
NOTE: All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.