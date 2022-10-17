GREENVILLE – Town administrators are preparing to take a number of steps in their ongoing efforts to revitalize Greenville and its downtown business district.
Plans involve demolishing several blighted properties on Main Street, says Town Manager Jasson Urey, as well as negotiating the purchase of over a dozen sites surrounding the former Trinity North manufacturing plant.
Efforts to remediate the Trinity North site itself are also underway.
First on the docket are the blighted structures. Properties at 211 and 213 Main St. – once home to George’s Bootery and The Shoe Rack, respectively – will be demolished, as will adjoining buildings at 173 and 175 Main, formerly the site of the Sportsman’s Hideaway Club.
One wall of the latter structure collapsed earlier this year, closing Main Street to traffic for “about a month,” Urey said.
“It won’t be able to take a significant snowfall,” he said of the Sportsman’s site, indicating that the town’s goal is to demolish at least those two buildings before the onset of winter.
Also on the chopping block: 132 Main, which once housed a nightclub called Illusionz. The demolition will create three vacant lots, which he said will “open up some opportunities for redevelopment,” whether as park areas or as space for food vendors.
Water woesRemediation efforts at Trinity North – formerly a manufacturing site for rail cars – are nearly finished, said Urey.
“A good majority of that has been completed,” he says, indicating that groundwater from two wells at the site still shows levels of contamination exceeding those mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency. This leaves the city with three options, Urey said.
They can leave the site be and hope the groundwater in those areas eventually returns to normal on its own – “which may take a long time, or may never happen,” Urey said.
They can build a treatment facility to “pump the water out, treat it, and pump it back in” until the issue is resolved, which would be financially prohibitive.
Or they can designate the area within a 1,000-foot radius of the contaminated wells as a non-use aquifer, meaning that no new wells can be dug within that space, and any residences that have wells must be tied into the municipal water system.
This will be done at no cost to the homeowners, said Urey, as Trinity has agreed to pick up the tab. The action is expected to affect four homes.
Urey stressed the importance of “getting that land back to some sort of use that benefits the community,” saying that homeowners in the affected area have been contacted, and town officials haven’t received any negative feedback to the proposal.
Redevelopment projects
Other redevelopment efforts are ongoing, Urey says.
These include:
• Building a continuous sidewalk between the Thiel College campus and Riverside Park;
• Improving the baseball and basketball courts, and possibly putting in a pickleball court, at the park, in partnership with the local school district; and
• The purchase and repurposing the former St. Michael’s School, located at 35 W. Main St., into affordable housing for low-income seniors.
Town council agreed in March to provide a letter of support for the project. Kelley Coey, development director for Hermitage-based Hudson Companies, informed council at that time that Hudson had officially closed on the property and would soon begin the process of obtaining approval and funding.
