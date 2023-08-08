GREENVILLE — A local woman is facing charges stemming from accusations that her dog attacked two people.
Deanna L. Loreno, 37, of 25 Werner Road, Greenville, is charged with not registering her dog, failure to comply, not maintaining a proper enclosure for the dog, not physically restraining the dog when outside of enclosure or dwelling, not muzzling the dog, not muzzling or supervising the dog, and allowing a dog attack causing serious injury or death.
Loreno will appear in court for her preliminary hearing on Aug. 29 before District Judge Brian R. Arthur, according to court documents.
The state Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement filed the charges with Arthur's court after an incident on June 16, when Loreno's dog — a male boxer-mix named "Malcom" — attacked two people, according to the criminal complaint.
Malcom escaped from Loreno's residence and attacked one individual, leaving bite wounds on the victim's arm and wrist. The wounds required medical attention and stitches, while a second person was bitten on the leg, the complaint states.
The bureau officials said Loreno did not report the dog's attack on two people until June 19.
Prior to the incident on June 16, Loreno pleaded guilty to harboring a dangerous dog in district court on June 30, 2021. At the time, Loreno received a dangerous-dog packet to submit to register the dog with the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement Office of Harrisburg, the complaint states.
Loreno pleaded guilty in Mercer County Common Pleas Court to a charge of not registering the dog on Jan. 10, 2023. By the time of Malcom's attack in June, Loreno had still not registered Malcom as a dangerous dog.
Loreno also failed to identify the dog by having a microchip implanted; obtain a $50,000 bond or liability insurance policy in case of any injuries caused by the dog; maintain a proper enclosure for the dog; or keep a muzzle on the dog when outside, the complaint states.
According to state law, the owner or keeper of a dangerous dog who commits a subsequent violation commits a misdemeanor of the second degree and, upon conviction, must pay a fine not to exceed $5,000, plus the costs of quarantine, kennel charges and destruction of the dangerous dog, the complaint states.
The dangerous dog would be forfeited immediately by the dog's owner or keeper to a dog warden or police officer and shall be placed in a kennel or, if necessary, quarantined for a length of time to be determined by the department.
After 10 days, if no appeal has been filed and the necessary quarantine period has elapsed, the dangerous dog would be destroyed humanely and expeditiously.
If an appeal is filed, the dangerous dog shall remain confined at the owner's or keeper's expense until proceedings are completed, the complaint states.
