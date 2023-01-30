GROVE CITY — The George J. Howe Co. in Grove City is adding to its product line.
The company has acquired Amherst, N.Y.-based Mister Snacks, in a deal closed on Jan. 20, said Len Caric, chief executive officer of George Howe.
“We’re going to continue to do what we can to grow the business,” he said on Friday.
Caric, who took over the candy, coffee and nut company in 2021 with co-owner Jim Rudolph, said Mister Snacks is known for nuts, nut mixes, trail mixes and candy.
Mister Snacks company does a lot of private label business across the country, typically using smaller packages.
They do more “peg business,” meaning bags of product that are displayed for retail while hanging from a wall peg.
Mister Snacks also sells candy, and its products are sold under the Sunbird Snacks brand, which will be packaged in Grove City.
“It’s a strong brand,” Caric said.
Sunbird Snacks can be found in hospital gift shops, airports, museums and similar retail spaces.
They’re also sold at Graceland — the one-time home of Elvis Presley, which has been in the headlines with the recent death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who was buried at the estate.
Howe, which roasts coffee and nuts and packages candy, primarily sells to grocery stores in 14 states.
Taking on Sunbird operations will expand Howe’s distribution channel and create new jobs — at least 10 production workers, four or five warehouse workers and a purchase manager.
“We have a lot of opportunity to grow our employee base,” Caric said.
He has been in touch with Mister Snacks’ clients to work on the transition, which he expects will run smoothly thanks to Howe’s staff.
“We have a great group here,” he said.
Howe might sell Mister Snacks items in its Grove City retail store, at 629 W. Main St.
Mike Stern and Steve Stern did a great job building Mister Snacks, and Howe looks forward to offering snacks that meet the growing demand for healthier products, Francis Smith, president of Howe, said in a news release.
Mike Stern added that the Mister Snacks legacy will live on because the folks at Howe have the same feel for people and business that kept Mister Snacks going for 37 years.
Caric is also looking to expand the coffee side of the business; there are some things “brewing,” and he is thankful to still have Howe family members on staff, like Micaela May, one of Howe’s great-grandchildren; she runs the coffee division.
Caric said he is excited to be part of what’s next for Mister Snacks and Howe, which will mark 100 years of business in 2027.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.