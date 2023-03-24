PINE TOWNSHIP — There were a lot of laughs and a few tears Tuesday night as the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner.
“I often describe our chamber as a family,” said Beth Black, who is entering her 15th year as the chamber’s executive director.
“A Celebration of Commerce” was held at the Grove City Country Club, Pine Township, bringing together community leaders, residents, business owners and elected officials.
The chamber has more than 250 members from Grove City and beyond, including two that are marking 100 years: the Grove City Rotary Club and Wendell August Forge.
While the chamber family looks forward to recognizing more of its members’ milestones, they also mourn losses like the passing of Gary Turner, a long-serving chamber board member who was also the chamber’s Community Service Award recipient in 2011.
Turner, who passed away in November, owned Turner Insurance Agency Inc. in Harrisville, which is now run by his daughters, Abbie Turner Michael and Cara Turner Hastings.
“He was my friend and my mentor, and I know many of you feel the same,” Black said of Turner.
His daughters are making him proud, and the situation should give one pause.
“What will your legacy be?” Black asked the crowd.
Black also recognized current, outgoing and former chamber board members and past award recipients, and her husband, Jeff Black, gave the blessing before dinner.
Amanda Arnhold of Shannon’s Kandy Kitchen is the new chamber board president. She’s not from the Grove City area, but said she is glad to be part of a supportive chamber and community.
The keynote speaker was Dave DiGioia, director of commercial sales with Armstrong Business Solutions.
Armstrong, which sponsored the chamber event and recently collected food pantry donations through its Breaking Bread program, uses the tagline “keeping you connected.”
The average home has 22 connected devices like cell phones, televisions and computers, so the importance of reliable internet keeps ramping up, DiGioia said.
That was especially evident three years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. DeGioia recalled getting an email from his children’s school that said they would have to do remote learning for two weeks.
“It’s not gonna be two weeks. You better get ready for this ride,” he said of his thoughts at the time.
Congress appropriated billions of dollars for affordable connectivity, and Armstrong was part of those efforts to improve service for those working and learning from home.
“We’re already partnering with a lot of you,” DiGioia said.
Armstrong’s next project will focus on expanding broadband internet access in rural areas.
And “A Celebration of Commerce” would not be complete without jokes from Eric Thomas, who walked up front with a bunch of balloons.
One balloon had the chamber’s name while another had a County Market label taped to it. That way people will know where they came from, he said, in a humorous reference to Chinese spy balloon controversy earlier this year.
He also introduced the latest Community Service Award recipient, Mitch McFeely; the honor goes back to 1980, with C.G. “Kip” Harshaw as the first recipient.
Flowers for the event were sponsored by AHN Grove City.
