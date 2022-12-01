AHNGClightupnight-TM-1.jpg

Talynn Bulfone, 4, tells Santa that she wants a Barbie dream house for Christmas Thursday at AHN Grove City’s light up night.

The Grove City community rang in the holiday season Thursday with a light-up event at AHN Grove City hospital.

Sophia Critchlow, 9, fills an ornament at AHN Grove City’s light up night Thursday.

Thursday’s event featured holiday music, activities for kids, a chance to visit with Santa Claus and the lighting of a 40 feet tall tree in front of the hospital. Hospital officials, including President Dr. David Tupponce, extended holiday greetings.

Dr. David Tupponce, AHN Grove City president, speaks Thursday at AHN Grove City’s light up night.

The AHN light up kicked off a weekend of holiday events.

Greenville’s holiday parade begins at 5 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. Also at 5 p.m., Stoneboro has its drive-through holiday light display at the fairgrounds.

Ryan Williamson, 8, decorates a cookie at AHN Grove City’s light up night Thursday.

Today, Wilmington High School choral students begin the annual tradition of Christmas vocal concerts in the Mercer County Courthouse rotunda. The performances continue Monday with Hickory High School singers, with shows at noon weekdays through Wednesday, Dec. 21.

People look on during the tree lighting Thursday at AHN Grove City hospital.

