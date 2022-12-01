The Grove City community rang in the holiday season Thursday with a light-up event at AHN Grove City hospital.
Thursday’s event featured holiday music, activities for kids, a chance to visit with Santa Claus and the lighting of a 40 feet tall tree in front of the hospital. Hospital officials, including President Dr. David Tupponce, extended holiday greetings.
The AHN light up kicked off a weekend of holiday events.
Greenville’s holiday parade begins at 5 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. Also at 5 p.m., Stoneboro has its drive-through holiday light display at the fairgrounds.
Today, Wilmington High School choral students begin the annual tradition of Christmas vocal concerts in the Mercer County Courthouse rotunda. The performances continue Monday with Hickory High School singers, with shows at noon weekdays through Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.