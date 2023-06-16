GROVE CITY — Plans are falling into place for the Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum’s 25th anniversary.
“We got a slow start because we’re volunteers,” Mary Ann Collins said, noting that they always need more volunteers.
Collins is part of the anniversary planning committee along with Kathy Jack, the organization’s president, and Skip Sample Becky Sopher and Barb Frankenburg.
The ladies met on Wednesday afternoon at the museum, located at 111 College Ave. in Grove City.
“I was the first president. It’s moved way beyond me,” Sample said.
She will be the featured speaker on July 18, when she will give a presentation about the history of Grove City homes.
The society has collected photos of the front doors to some of those homes.
“Our hope is that we can turn it into a puzzle,” Collins said, adding that they’re looking for suggestions on where to order custom puzzles.
On Aug. 28, the society will host an invitation-only luncheon honoring the living founders, first board members and life members.
At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Susie Hougleman is the next guest for the speaker series. She has written a book about Amish life and also hosts tours in the New Wilmington area.
The speakers series has been doing well; that includes the May 23 session with Dr. Kristin Park, who gave a presentation about the Amish.
“They were lined up,” Collins said of the 71 people who attended.
Also in September, Hillview Elementary School third-graders will participate in a coloring contest. They will be coloring a drawing of a covered wagon, a nod to Valentine and Margaret Cunningham.
In 1798, the Cunninghams and their children settled along the banks of Wolf Creek in what would become Grove City.
There will be prizes for the coloring contest, and the students will also get to tour the museum, which is a fun time.
“They’re always so enthusiastic and excited,” Jack said.
“And they really like the ghost stories,” Sample said.
Before the society bought the building, it was the Traveler’s Hotel, run by the Trepasso family. Other occupants have included the Uber House, Olan Mills and Dr. Slough.
Several paranormal investigators have visited the museum in recent years and reported that the building is indeed haunted.
People have heard flushing toilets when no one is around while others have caught a whiff of tobacco in one of the rooms.
Jack remembers a girl mentioning the tobacco smell in the medical room, never having heard the ghost stories before.
“I told her, ‘you’ve just met one of our resident ghosts,’” she said.
Because the building used to be a hotel, the second floor is divided into many small rooms, each with a different theme.
Volunteers are setting up the veterans room in a new space; they needed a larger area to display uniforms, medals and more.
On Nov. 14, veterans and veteran organizations are invited to attend the dedication of the new room.
The former veterans room is now the children’s room, where shelves are filling with toys and games, and a Victorian dollhouse donated by Joan Fennick.
The building was constructed between 1905 and 1910, which means parts of it are in disrepair.
It needs a new roof, and there is water damage in some of the display rooms.
“It’s protecting artifacts that can’t be replaced,” Jack said of the museum.
To help fund a new roof, the society has launched a capital campaign called “$25 for 25 — $1 for each year the museum has been opened.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new roof was estimated at $35,000; the price tag has risen to $69,000.
The organization relies heavily on funding from donations and memberships. About 350 members receive the newsletter, and 8% of funding comes from local municipalities’ contributions.
There are membership levels for every budget, and donations can be made online, Sample said.
Those who make a donation will be entered into a raffle to win one of three paintings by Grove City artists: Margaret Williams, Maude Winder and Lillian Reeher.
The society accepts donations of artifacts, typically looking for items in good shape it doesn’t already have.
The museum recently received several wrenches made by Gealy Wrench Co., which was located on Pine Street but not familiar to the volunteers.
“That was a surprise,” Sopher said.
And there are plenty of volunteer opportunities to help support the society, which is hoping to attract some younger members.
In an effort to get some new ideas and more resources, society members are taking things beyond Grove City, having joined the Western Pennsylvania Historical Coalition.
Led by the Lawrence County Historical Society, the coalition includes multiple historical societies. The meet quarterly to brainstorm and exchange information.
“It’s wonderful because we help each other out,” Jack said.
The groups also exchange exhibits; Grove City will be getting Shenango china from Lawrence County.
“And we are sending hammered aluminum,” she said.
Part of the museum’s basement features items from Wendell August Forge and Arthur Armour, known for their metal working skills.
Armour’s son Tom, a member of the historical society, has been working on preserving his father’s workshop and digitizing the project, which is funded by a grant.
Anniversary committee members are looking forward to celebrating the milestone and have other events in the works:
• 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3: Dr. Robert Hinds leads the speaker series with a presentation about National Family History Month.
• Oct. 10, 17 and 24: Hinds will be on hand for genealogy workshops. The society has memberships with several genealogy websites, and attendees will pay a small fee to help get started. Reservations are required, and bring a laptop.
• Dec. 16: The public is invited to a Christmas open house, honoring of oldest volunteers, and the prize drawing for the capital campaign raffle.
• April: The 2024 volunteers will be recognized with a training luncheon in honor of National Volunteer Week.
• May: The topic of the speaker series is the Unknown Soldier. The date has yet to be determined.
The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum, 111 College Ave., Grove City, is open to visitors 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed January through March. Info: Call 724-458-1798, email gcahs@zoominternet.net or visit www.grovecityhistoricalsociety.org or the organization’s Facebook page.
