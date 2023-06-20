GROVE CITY – The director of Grove City Community Library no longer works at the non-profit organization, the library board’s president said.
Amy Gallagher, who had served as the institution’s director, is no longer employed at the library, said Erin Pisano, president of the library’s board, Tuesday.
Gallagher had been with the library for about 10 years and became its director in 2018.
Pisano didn’t say when Gallagher’s employment ended and declined further comment.
A message left on Gallagher’s phone wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
Gallagher serves on Grove City council but lost her May Republican primary re-election bid for the borough’s second ward.
The library is an independent organization with its own board which isn’t under borough control.
In April, Gallagher said the library faced a severe budget shortfall, that it needed help from the community to keep its doors open because funding — particularly donations which are the nonprofit’s primary source of revenues — has been on the decline.
Over the next few weeks, the library saw what Gallagher called a “tremendous” outpouring of community support from residents and businesses.
