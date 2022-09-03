GROVE CITY — A man is facing charges in Mercer County Common Pleas Court after police said he repeatedly pulled over a volunteer firefighter while claiming to be a constable.
William Lee Bobbert, 49, of 56 W. Bottlehill Road, Grove City, is charged with four counts of prohibited possession of a firearm, four counts of carrying firearms without a license, two counts of impersonating a public servant, six counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and eight counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bobbert waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.
The charges stem from an incident about 7:52 a.m. Aug. 21, when Logan James Walker, a member of the Hempfield Volunteer Fire Department, was responding in his personal vehicle to a call on Baker Road, Otter Creek Township, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police.
As Walker reached the intersection of Baker Road and state Route 358, or Hadley Road, a gray SUV approached from behind and blocked Walker, with the front end in the roadway of Hadley Road.
Bobbert, whom Walker did not recognize, approached Walker’s window and identified himself as a constable, police said. Bobbert was angry and told Walker he was going to write Walker a ticket for driving around with his blue lights on.
Walker told Bobbert he was a volunteer firefighter on his way to a call, so Bobbert said he would escort Walker to the fire house. Bobbert then followed Walker into town with his hazard lights activated.
After clearing the incident, Walker and a friend were driving to Walker’s residence and saw Bobbert’s vehicle at 130 Baker Road. As they continued down the road, Bobbert again pulled out and approached Walker.
Bobbert identified himself again as a constable and told the pair he should write them a ticket driving with blue lights. Walker and his friend took video of Bobbert walking back to his car to capture a description. They also took the license plate number of Bobbert’s vehicle.
Walker reported the incident to police and, using the vehicle’s description and license number, police found the vehicle was registered to Bobbert. Police later went to 130 Baker Road and found the vehicle, with Bobbert in the driver’s seat.
Police searched Bobbert and found he was carrying a loaded revolver in a vest pocket, a large knife in a sheath on his right hip, a smaller knife in a sheath on his left hip, and a third smaller knife in a sheath around his neck.
When police searched Bobbert’s vehicle, they found two loaded revolvers on the floor on the driver side, a loaded rifle in the trunk and two loose rounds in containers with a substance suspected to be marijuana.
There were also items described as paraphernalia.
Due to multiple previous felony convictions on his record, Bobbert is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was taken to Mercer County Jail, where he remained as of Friday.
Bobbert will appear in court for his formal arraignment at 9 a.m. Nov. 1 before Common Pleas Judge Tedd C. Nesbit.
NOTE: Everyone charged with an offense is to be considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
