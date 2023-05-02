MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Grove City man died Friday evening after an accident in Mill Creek Township.
Donald L. Cochran Jr., 41, was heading north on Sandy Lake Road around 10 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the road, police said.
The sport-utility vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and went partially airborne.
The SUV hit then hit two trees, collapsing the roof, then caught on fire, police said.
The police report notes that it’s unknown if Cochran was wearing his seatbelt, but they do believe that speed was a factor in the crash.
