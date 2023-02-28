WOLF CREEK TOWNSHIP – A Grove City man was when killed when his pickup truck struck a deer Monday on Sandy Lake Road.
Sean L. Wike, 48, suffered a fatal injury in the crash that happened at 6:24 a.m. on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road about 700 feet south of East Gilmore Road, according to state police.
The truck Wike was driving was traveling north on state Route 173 or Sandy Lake-Grove City Road in the right lane when it hit a deer. The deer went through the windshield and hit Wike in the head, police said. The deer continued through the rear window and into a ditch.
The truck continued northeast, through a field and across East Gilmore Road, police said.
Wike was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
Grove City Fire Department and Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati assisted.
