GROVE CITY — Grove City’s police chief is retiring after serving the community for more than 30 years.
The agenda for Monday’s borough council meeting calls for members to accept the retirement of Dean Osborne, effective Feb. 24.
Council will also vote on authorizing Borough Manager Vance Oakes to begin the hiring process for a new chief and appointing an interim chief of police.
Osborne, a Pulaski native, joined the police department in 1989 as a patrolman.
He became assistant chief in 2000 and was named chief in 2002.
Osborne, who ran for the Pine Township-based district judge’s office in 2020, has a police science degree from Youngstown State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
He has served as president of: Mercer County Chiefs of Police, Northwestern Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police, Fraternal Order of Police Tri-City Lodge 50 and the local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
He’s also been active with the Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team, the legislative committee for the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police and Grove City Little League.
Osborne belongs to Pulaski United Methodist Church and is an avid outdoorsman.
Monday’s council meeting starts at 7 p.m. and is held in council chambers at the borough building, 123 W. Main St.
