GROVE CITY — Furloughs, a tax hike and other cost-cutting measures were on the table during budget talks Monday at the Grove City Area School Board work session.
The board plans to vote Monday on a 2023-24 budget that is likely to include a tax increase and staff cuts.
Parent Amanda MacIsaac voiced her concerns about possible furloughs during public comment, wondering what kind of impact it might have on special education.
“That really hits home with my family,” said MacIsaac, whose son Drew has Down syndrome.
Possible teacher, aide furloughs
Later in the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Joshua Weaver said the district is still sorting through final details and expects to furlough one teacher and six aides, and move four aides from full-time to part-time.
That’s fewer cuts than initially anticipated, but the district couldn’t avoid furloughs completely, said Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Finch and board member Augie Hurst, chair of the personnel committee.
Over the past few years, the district was able to avoid furloughs because of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief relief funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurst said.
Services for students in special education will not be impacted, said board member Dr. Constance Nichols.
One of the teachers was informed that they might be laid off, and their reaction was commendable, which Hurst said speaks to the quality educators in the district. He added that the district hopes to bring back those furloughed.
Tax hike likely
The board approved in May a 3-mill property tax increase, which would bring tax rates to 71 mills. One mill in the district amounts to $17.40 for the owner of a property with an assessed value of $17,400, the district median price.
If approved, the 3-mill hike would increase taxes by less than $12.50 a month for about 95 percent of homeowners in the district, said Beth Harris, business manager and board secretary.
About 68 percent of homeowners in the district would see an increase of $6.25 per month.
The deficit for next year stands at $2.7 million. The district will use its reserve fund to cover $1.5 million of that total.
Board members will also vote Monday on the homestead and farmstead exclusion, which provides property tax relief.
Board member Lee McCracken encouraged community members with concerns about higher taxes to attend Monday’s meeting.
Limiting the tax hit
About 37 percent of district students are eligible for free and reduced lunches, so board members need to ask if those families can afford a tax hike, said board member Randy Arnold.
He asked if the district could delay part of the high school renovation project to save money. The project includes installing a new roof and purchasing new mechanical equipment.
Board members will vote Monday on authorizing a $10 million bond and the $2.4 contract for the roof. Nichols said the projects are needed sooner rather than later to keep the school functioning and there is raw sewage in the basement of the high school.
Nichols said the district avoided property tax increases several years in a row when smaller hikes might have lessened the blow this year.
“That has come back to bite us in the butt,” she said, adding that another option to save money would be a reduction of programs and services.
Hurst expressed interest in making a motion for a 2-mill hike at the voting meeting. There are a lot of residents on fixed incomes, he said.
Board member Dr. Jeffrey Tedford, chair of the finance committee, thanked the board for an open and honest discussion about the budget.
“It’s not an easy topic,” he said.
