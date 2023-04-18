GROVE CITY — Like other kids his age, 10-year-old Landon Friedman enjoys spending his downtime building with Legos or playing Minecraft.
But because the fourth-grader has autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, Landon usually travels to the Hope Learning Center in Wexford, Allegheny County, for school, along with two other Grove City students.
To get there, Landon and the students ride in a van contracted by the Grove City Area School District. While the trip is normally uneventful, the students found themselves caught in a van accident Friday afternoon, causing some minor injuries but resulting in a few people calling Landon a “hero,” his mother Dawn LaVan said.
“I’ve always been very protective of my son, I never knew how he would act in a crisis,” LaVan said.
Aside from Landon, LaVan said she thought the second student also attended the Hope Learning Center while the third student attended The Watson Institute.
On the return trip to Grove City Friday, the van hit a tree then went headfirst into Little Sewickley Creek while traveling through Bell Acres in Allegheny County. By the time the van stopped, the rear end was raised four or five feet above the road, LaVan said.
Accompanying the three children was the van driver, who went to work preparing to get the kids out through the van’s rear door, and an aide, whose injuries included a broken foot, a shattered femur, and a broken hip.
Since Landon has to wear a protective buckle cover so that he can’t release himself, the aide used a popsicle stick to release Landon’s cover. Then, the aid asked Landon to help release the other two students.
Despite some minor injuries among the children, Landon was able to help release his fellow students and guide them to the rear of the van, where the driver could lower them to the ground, LaVan said.
Landon experienced some seatbelt scrapes on his neck, some cuts, puncture wounds on his knee, a swollen ankle bruise and some pain in his abdomen, but was otherwise fine when he and the others were examined by paramedics on the scene.
“At first I was horrified, because I was getting a call from a paramedic that my son was in an accident,” LaVan said. “Then I called the paramedic back, and he said the kids were all doing OK.”
Grove City schools arranged for another van to pick up the students, and Landon was brought home to his mother, who was glad to see her son safe after the accident.
“When he came home, Landon said ‘I’m a hero angel mommy,’ so I guess someone called him that,” LaVan said.
Later that night, LaVan was contacted by the van aide, despite his injuries, who described her son’s actions during the incident. LaVan has since been contacted by others, including the driver and Landon’s teacher, who described her son as a “hero.”
“This little dude rocked it, and I’m very proud of him,” LaVan said of her son.
Before the accident, LaVan said there had been no issues involving transportation or getting her son access to special-needs services, and she appreciated the actions school officials took in looking after the students after the accident.
Since then, Landon continues to do well physically, but LaVan said her son is still a little fearful about getting on a van. Even when LaVan was recently driving Landon in her car, tapping on the brakes made Landon say “don’t flip over mommy.”
As someone who is also autistic, LaVan said she understands some of her son’s difficulties. In Landon’s case, his speech is limited so he instead tries to communicate through behavior, which LaVan said can be just as important as verbal communication.
“These kids are wonderful, brave, smart, beautiful children, so if you want to listen to these children, watch their behavior,” LaVan said.
