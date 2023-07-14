GROVE CITY — Borough council is set to announce a new chief of police Monday at its meeting.
The council will name Cpl. Michael Allias as new chief. Allias has served with Grove City police since 2008 and has been named the Grove City Officer of the Year three times.
Allias’ appointment came followed what borough Manager Vance Oakes called “a long and thorough hiring process.”
“First off, we got the help of a consultant with many years of police recruitment. He came in and assisted the council in figuring out what the council was looking for in a chief.”
Once the council posted their ad, there was a 30-day application window. 14 applicants applied for the position.
“The entire council met again and we narrowed it down to a list of six applicants who we wanted to interview,” Oakes said. “After that we narrowed it down to four applicants, two internal and two external, on who we wanted for a second interview.”
The second round interview included the applicants meeting with a panel of police chiefs from the eastern side of Pennsylvania. The applicants were tested on their knowledge of police work and Pennsylvania law.
“Mike rose to the top,” said Oakes. “It was a unanimous decision from the council.”
After the interviews concluded, council informed Allias of its decision.
“The interview process was very thorough. They wanted to do their due diligence before making a decision,” said Allias. “After the second interview, they gave their recommendation and they decided to go with me.”
Allias will be replacing long time chief Dean Osborne, who retired earlier this year.
“Chief Dean sent me and Cpl. Taggart, one of the other finalists, to a bunch of training to get experience in leadership and law enforcement leadership,” Allias said. “He helped develop me by putting me in a supervisory role and letting me wear different hats to prepare me for the position.”
Allias’s main goal as the chief is making sure that the police force is more involved in the community.
“We are going to continue to do the high-quality policing that we do here in Grove City borough in keeping our community safe,” Allias said. “I want to make our department more involved with the community in a positive light.”
Allias also plans on helping educate the community on the laws and participating in more community events.
The council will make their decision official at their Monday meeting.
“I’m really excited for this position,” Allias said. “Really looking forward to taking it on and I’m optimistic about it.”
