SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Grove City man died after his sport-utility vehicle collided Thursday with a pickup truck on Perry Highway in Springfield Township.
David R. Fitzgerald, 78, was pronounced dead at Mercy Health — St. Elizabeth Youngstown hospital, state police said Monday.
Fitzgerald was traveling west on Leesburg Station Road about 4:25 p.m. when he pulled out from a stop sign onto Perry Highway but failed to check for oncoming traffic, police said.
The SUV collided with a truck driven by Gary A. Brown, Jr. 37, of Hermitage. The SUV spun around and hit the truck a second time, striking a mailbox and coming to a stop in the northbound lane of Perry Highway, also known as U.S. Route 19.
The truck came to a stop in a yard in the 1600 block of Perry Highway.
Fitzgerald was taken to AHN Grove City hospital then flown by medical helicopter to Youngstown.
His passenger, Bonnie L. Fitzgerald, 80, of Grove City, was treated at AHN Grove City for minor injuries.
Everyone involved in the crash was using their seat belts, police said.
Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted state police.
