SHARON – Celeste and T.C., who work in Whole Life Service’s greenhouse at Laurel Technical Institute, were excited to be part of a ceremony Wednesday announcing a sponsorship for CHEFS Garden.
CHEFS — an acronym for Culinary Horticulture Education and Food Sustainability — provides a unique educational space for culinary students to explore the cultivation of plants for culinary purposes while understanding the importance of food sustainability.
LTI officials thanked several people for the sponsorship from Buhl Mansion Guesthouse and Spa, and set aside a special thanks to Celeste and T.C. — whose full names were not provided — for their work on the project.
“The greenhouse is an exciting place to be,” said Sherry Pontera of Whole Life Service. “We’re learning about putting the seeds in, growing the seeds, but then taking care of the plant itself.”
P.J. O’Connor, lead culinary instructor at LTI, said involvement from Whole Life Service clients has been great.
“They do a great job helping us with watering and maintaining, and then harvesting,” O’Connor said. “That’s been our biggest community involvement.”
LTI instructors and students know Celeste and T.C. well — including T.C.’s Tuesday bowling commitment.
“This for us has been a very good collaboration,” Pontera said. “It’s been awesome.”
The sponsorship from Buhl Mansion Guesthouse and Spa enables LTI to enhance management and development of the innovative educational garden. The CHEFS Garden facilitates LTI’s sustainability and horticulture class.
“Our students are out here where they get to learn the full life cycle of the food,” O’Connor said. “They learn how to not just to cook the products but how to start to seed, transplant them out into the garden, care for them, harvest them, cook them, preserve them – everything we can do with them.”
The garden is stocked with artichokes, okra, kohlrabi — a cabbage-turnip hybrid — squash, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, watermelons, pumpkins, wheat, rye, amaranth, and sunflowers.
“It’s a lot of work, especially because we only get so many hours of class time in it,” O’Connor said. “We have a seven-week class dedicated to this but it’s a year-long project.”
LTI includes the garden into its entire culinary program. Students do a project that culminates in a capstone dinner in the final semester. At the dinner, the garden becomes a big part of their portfolio, O’Connor said.
O’Connor said community involvement is not limited to Whole Life Service.
High school students can volunteer in the garden to fulfill community service requirements. LTI also conducts pop-up lunches. The August pop-up is going to be focused on farmer’s markets and food sustainability.
O’Connor said some of the extra produce goes out to the community.
“We get a lot planted out here and we only need to use so much of it for our classrooms,” O’Connor said. “All of the excess that we have, we offer up for people to come by and take it. We’ve got a great local community right here with plenty of residents within a couple hundred yards of the school.”
