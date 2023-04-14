GREENVILLE — Conductor Michael Gelfand is a firm believer in including as many community members as possible when it comes to the Greenville Symphony Orchestra.
That means the final performance of the 94th season will be a unique experience, as more than 100 guest vocalists will join the symphony on Saturday evening to present “Ode to Joy: Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.”
“That is the icing on top of a very big cake,” Gelfand said of everyone coming together.
The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Passavant Center at Thiel College, and tickets are still available.
Gelfand, who has been leading GSO for 21 years, is especially excited about sharing this piece, which was supposed to be performed in 2020; COVID-19 got in the way.
“It’s one of the most recognized pieces in the world,” he said of the 9th Symphony, which he calls “B9.”
Joining the orchestra on Saturday are guest vocalists from Greenville High School, Thiel College Choir, Westminster College Choir, Youngstown State University Dana Chorus, Stambaugh Chorus and the Greenville Area Community Theatre.
Soloists are Misook Yun, soprano; Timothi Williams, mezzo-soprano; Brian Skoog, tenor; and Thomas Scurich, baritone.
The 9th Symphony is believed to be the first symphonic piece that incorporates voices with instrumentalists and was first performed in 1824. Beethoven was completely deaf while he composed the work.
The lyrics come during the fourth movement and they are based on a poem written in 1785 by German poet Johann Christoph Friedrich von Schiller, who addressed “the unity of all mankind and the triumph of universal brotherhood against war and desperation.
That message is sorely needed these days, said Gelfand, who lives in Boardman, plays the cello, teaches at Youngstown State University and is active with other symphony orchestras.
Many may remember that conductor Leonard Bernstein led a performance of the symphony for a special Christmas Day concert in Germany soon after the fall of the Berlin Wall.
“But it hits everybody differently,” he said of what people get out of the music.
All ages are welcome to the concert, and children and students get in for free thanks to the support of patrons and sponsors.
The evening will open with a greeting from Dr. Susan Traverso, Thiel’s president, and Jim Cunningham of WQED, a Thiel graduate, will be receiving a special alumni award.
This will be the first time that GSO is performing B9 in its entirely, about 1 hour and 10 minutes plus intermission.
“This is a big thing for Greenville,” said Gelfand.
He applauded the GSO board of directors for helping maintain a professional orchestra in a small town.
“And we’re always looking for new board members,” said David Reimold, board president and stage manager.
The 2022-23 season has been amazing, featuring performances with themes like movies and Americana. They also present a children’s concert each season.
“I think it was fantastic. We’ve had good crowds,” Reimold said.
And plans are in the works for the 95th season, which kicks off in the fall with Halloween Spooktacular, said Gelfand, who is already thinking about GSO’s 100th anniversary.
There will also be concerts for Christmas and Valentine’s Day, a grand finale in spring 2024, and an appearance at one of the Concerts on the Square in Mercer this summer.
Title sponsors for the 94th season are Anderson Coach and Travel, Bear’s Furniture and Mattress, Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern Ohio, Dan Spence, Greenville Savings Bank, St. Paul’s, UPMC Horizon, UPMC Jameson, Thiel College and Tony Naples.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. They are $20 for adults and seniors, and children and students are free. Processing fees apply to online purchases.
For more information, visit thegreenvillesymphony.org or the GSO Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.